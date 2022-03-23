9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Speaker of the National Assembly hails her visit to the United Kingdom

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Speaker of the National Assembly hails her visit to the United Kingdom
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti has described her benchmarking orientation visit to the United Kingdom House of Commons as gratifying.

Ms Muti said this at the Zambia High Commission in London, and was accompanied by the Deputy Clerk (Administration) Roy Ngulube and other officials from the National Assembly of Zambia.

She said her visit to the House of Commons had achieved its main goal in connecting senior parliamentary officeholders from the UK Parliament with their counterparts in Zambia and strengthening links between both Legislatures.

She stated that the delegation was awarded an opportunity to compare and contrast different approaches to parliamentary procedure and administration and share experiences with UK counterparts.

Ms Muti explained that the programme included introductory meetings with the Speakers of the House of Commons and House of Lords, Members of Parliament, clerks, and Commonwealth Parliament Association (CPA) UK officials.

She said as a former British colony, her invitation by the Commonwealth Parliament Association UK had revealed that Zambia had many similarities in parliamentary deliberations with its colonial power though there were a few differences in some parliamentary processes.

“Though the Zambian parliamentary proceedings are modelled along that of the

United Kingdom, there was need for the former to learn some practices and procedures regarding parliamentary conduct,” she said.

Ms Mutti added that her reception from the host country was very good and Britain expressed interest in learning more about the Zambian parliamentary procedure.

She further added that Zambia needed to take a leaf from the British parliament which deliberately reserves some positions for womenfolk in order to empower them in policy making positions.

She also revealed that she had another engagement with the Zambia/Angolan trade envoy to discuss issues in the agriculture, manufacturing, energy and mining sector that could benefit the two African countries.

The Speaker later signed the book of condolences at the Mission, describing the

Late Fourth President Rupiah Banda as a great statesman.

This is according to a statement made available to the media by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Public Relations Officer, Chansa Kabwela.

Previous articleUPND Using loopholes in Law to try and exterminate their political opponents

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Speaker of the National Assembly hails her visit to the United Kingdom

Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti has described her benchmarking orientation visit to the United Kingdom House...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Canada interested in investing in Mopani, Konkola mines

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
President Hakainde Hichilema has assured that his government will create an enabling environment that will attract both local and international investments in all sectors...
Read more

Amnesty International Secretary General urges President Hichilema to move with speed to honour his commitment to human rights

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to move with speed to honour his promise on human rights during his...
Read more

Lubinda charged and arrested for being in possession suspected property and dollars in different accounts

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has charged and arrested Patriotic Front Acting president Given Lubinda on five (5) counts of being in possession of property...
Read more

Milingo Lungu was forced to resign from his position by the UPND Government-Nakacinda

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Patriotic Front Information and Publicity Chairperson Hon Raphael Nakacinda has said that Konkola Copper Mines Provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu was forced to resign...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.