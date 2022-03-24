The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has postponed the commencement of the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise from 1st April to 1st June, 2022.

ECZ Acting Corporate Affairs Manager, Sylvia Bwalya, said the commission had informed stakeholders in February, 2022 that it planned to conduct continuous voter registration commencing on 1st April, 2022 in ten districts and progressively to all the districts across the country.

Ms. Bwalya said the change of the commencement date for the continuous voter registration from 1st April to 1st June, 2022 has been necessitated by the occurrence of the by-elections.

The by-elections that have caused the postponement are the Mongu district mayoral polls in Western Province and two local government ward by-elections in Lukutu ward of Luwingu town council in Northern Province and Katimba ward of Monze town council in Southern Province.

“Nominations for the said by-elections were held on 22nd March and polls will be on 14th April, 2022,” she said in a press statement to the media.

She revealed that the ECZ will further undertake voter education and publicity activities ahead of the commencement of the continuous voter registration to educate and inform the citizens on the exercise.

Ms. Bwalya disclosed that the ten districts in which the commission will implement the continuous voter registration exercise are Chinsali, Chipata, Choma, Kabwe, Kasama, Lusaka, Mansa, Mongu, Ndola and Solwezi.

Registration of voters is a process where eligible citizens make an application to be included on the register of voters for the purpose of voting in an election.