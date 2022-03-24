9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 24, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

Government targets to vaccinate 3.5 million children against polio

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Health Government targets to vaccinate 3.5 million children against polio
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia intends to vaccinate 3.5 Million under-five children in the polio vaccination exercise which has been launched following a report of the disease in neighbouring Malawi.

Lusaka Province Minister, who launched the exercise today, said the country’s geographic position makes it susceptible to disease outbreaks stating that it has taken a proactive approach to protect children from the incurable disease which causes paralysis and permanent disability.

Mrs Mulyata said the Ministry of Health with support from cooperating partners will conduct four rounds of the mass oral polio vaccination to children in three provinces in the country.

She named the three as Eastern, Muchinga and Lusaka Provinces saying the rounds will be conducted four weeks apart.

The Minister said the vaccination exercise will be carried on a door to door effective from March 23 to 27 to ensure that all children of five years and under are reached.

She said places like bus stations and markets will also be centres for polio vaccination.

Mrs. Mulyata said the Ministry of Health will ensure that no child is crippled because of polio.

She urged all parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated against the wild polio virus.

And United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Country Representative, Noala Skinner said UNICEF has procured more than 5.9 million doses of the polio vaccine for Zambia to cover the first and second rounds.

Ms Skinner said the first round of the polio vaccine aims to reach 1.2 million children across 30 districts.

“The second round will take the campaign to every district in the country and an estimated 3.8 million children have been targeted and at the same time, parallel campaigns are taking place in Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania.” She said.

World Health Organisation representative, Dr. Nathan Bakyaita, said the reported case of polio in Malawi is the first outbreak in Africa since the region declared having successfully interrupted the transmission of the indigenous virus in 2020.

Zambia recorded two cases of polio in 2019 in Chiengi and Chavuma districts.

Previous articleMy ultimate goal in politics is to become Republic President-Christopher Kang’ombe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Government targets to vaccinate 3.5 million children against polio

Zambia intends to vaccinate 3.5 Million under-five children in the polio vaccination exercise which has been launched following a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government launches first round of polio vaccination

Health Chief Editor - 0
The government today through the Ministry of Health launched the first round of the Polio vaccination campaign in Lusaka's Chawama Township aimed at boosting...
Read more

Tuberculosis still a health concern-Kasonka

Health Chief Editor - 3
The Ministry of Health says that Tuberculosis (TB) has remained to be one of the top ten diseases that causes deaths globally. Ministry of Health...
Read more

Muslims, Christians and Bahai join efforts in campaign to eliminate malaria in Zambia

Health Chief Editor - 0
Muslims, Christians and Bahai have joined efforts in a multi-sectorial campaign aimed at eliminating malaria in Zambia. It is a rare moment where religious groupings...
Read more

Ndola Teaching Hospital to have own oxygen generation plant

Health Chief Editor - 1
Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) management says it has accelerated its plans to set up an Oxygen generation plant installed at the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.