Luapula Province Minister, Derrick Chilundika has applauded Proflight Zambia for relaunching the Ndola to Mansa route.

Mr Chilundika observed that the opening of the route from Lusaka to Mansa via Ndola is beneficial to the tourism sector in the entire Northern circuit.

Speaking during the relaunch of the flight route in Mansa today, The Minister indicated that the province excited with the return of Proflight saying the coming of the flight which was last in the Province in 2015 will boost the tourism sector.

” As a province, we are excited with the coming of the flight route to Mansa, this is important to us as it will make it easier for both local and international tourists to visit the many tourism sites in Northern circuit, where we have some of the best tourism attractions in the country,” the Minister said.

He pointed out that having the fastest mood of transport in the Province will also spark economic actives thereby creating more job opportunities for the locals.

“The coming of this flight to Mansa is timely looking at the number of projects which are under way in the Province like the Convention center in Samfya and the Mwenda Kasomeno road project which will require that people move fast once they become operational,” Mr. Chilundika observed.

And Ministry of Transport and Logistics Director Paul Mulola says the Ministry has embarked on a program to open the northern circuit for tourism activities

Mr. Mulola reveals that works on the Kasama Airport will be completed soon and that money has also been put aside to work on the Kasama bay

He said Government is aware of the untapped potential in the tourism sector in the Northern circuit and that the ministry will continue to undertake projects aimed at opening up the area.

Meanwhile Proflight Zambia Director flight operations Josias Walubita pledged the company continued commitment to opening domestic routes across the country.

Mr. Walubita explains that Proflight Zambia wants to continue giving both local and International tourists an opportunity to explore the country’s tourism sector at any time through its flights.

“As an airline we have been operating in the country for 31 years and we remain committed to continue providing the much needed connectivity to everyone,” Mr. Walubita said.

Mr. Walubita disclosed that the Airline has scheduled its flights to Mansa for Tuesdays and Thursdays.

He has since called on people in the Province to support the airline.