Kitwe’s Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Christopher Kang’ombe has denied accusations from his critics suggesting that he is over-ambitious.

Mr. Kang’ombe, the former Kitwe Mayor and Riverside Ward Councilor, was recently appointed Patriotic Front National Youth Chairperson by the Central Committee.

Some people say Mr. Kang’ombe sometimes overrates himself but the lawmaker said he manages his ambition well.

The Kamfinsa Member of Parliament repeated that his ultimate goal in politics is to become Republic President.

“There is nothing like being over-ambitious.Takwaba ukuba over ambitious icabapofye pa calo tukafwa so kuti ulelolela ati ukasele mu butungulushi elyo imyaka shakufwa shafika tawatala bapo ici tawatala bapo ici so I think that when I look back from where I coming from I have been progressing slowly. I don’t think I am over ambitious. I think I am ambitious. Actually it is good to be ambitious because then you work hard to convince your peers and your colleagues that you need the next responsibility so to my critics I think they just feel challenged. They feel that I am one person who is assertive; I always explain what I am thinking. Most of the time I don’t hide my thoughts. When I was a councilor I targeted to be a Member of Parliament,” Mr. Kang’ombe said.

“I wanted to be an MP at that time, pali bu mayor. I was actually delayed but you know what happened palya pali bu mayor. I learnt a lot about how each Government department works. So what may appear to be a delay is actually a learning process. So to those that are saying he is over-ambitious, I want to be party president in PF, I want to be President of Zambia. Actually that is the ultimate goal. Bushe nga uli politician tautontonkanyapo ukuba President nomba ninshi cifulo nshi ulefwaya. Kuya ulesela eventually napalya penefye pa mulu and that is the plan but that plan has to be well managed and I think that this route I am going through, I am learning a lot. I know the party chairman for Luapula Province, our district youth chairman for Mansa. I know him now. I was receiving phone calls from Isoka, the party officials calling me to say the party has done well to appoint you National Youth Chairman,” Mr. Kang’ombe said.

He also thanked the PF Central Committee for appointing him National Youth Chairperson.

Mr. Kang’ombe, however, admitted that being National Youth Chairman when the PF is in opposition won’t be easy.

“This is an opportunity for me to grow in leadership and for me I am grateful that I have been given this assignment. I know there are people saying you shouldn’t have accepted this position. I want to thank the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front for giving me the opportunity to work as National Youth Chairman. Someone was telling me they were supposed to give you this position when PF was in Government. My answer to this will bring me to my vision for the youth wing. We should not always go for the easy route because the easy route is to work when everything is conducive. To work as a National Youth Chairman when you have so much good will, where you have well-wishers, where you have everything literally provided for, it makes your work easy and that is the ideal situation but I think for me I have been called upon to help reorganise the youth because this is a very daunting task,” he said.

Mr. Kang’ombe said he has a task of instilling hope in the youth wing of the PF after the 2021 election loss.

“It’s not a very small task, if we were in Government I can say anyone can do this job but I think the opportunity had to come when we are in the opposition because it would be a challenge. The challenge of logistics, the challenge of how to move from one district to another and to talk to the young people. I will be speaking to party members who belong to a party that lost elections so bambi umwela nauya morale bambi tabakwete so I have a huge task, first of all to give people a new message. What are we trying to achieve with the youth wing? What are the expectations from the people because the youth wing comprises people with positions in the party,” Mr. Kang’ombe said.