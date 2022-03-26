The Zambia National Agro Dealers Association (ZANADA) has welcomed government’s move to allow the resumption of agriculture and commercial shows in Mkushi District.

ZANADA National Secretary, Harry Banda said that the association is pleased with the move to allow Block shows in various zones of the district.

Mr. Banda said that Block shows are of mutual benefit to both the farmers as well as the agro-dealers as there is a lot of knowledge and exchange of experiences through interaction.

He said that these forums serve as conduits through which agro companies can get feedback on the impact of their products and services.

He assured residents that ZANADA would make efforts to encourage participation from agro dealers in the Block shows of Mkushi and Luano districts.

Mr. Banda however observed that in past years, participation from agro dealers and companies has been minimal in the block shows, charging that there had been much focus on big companies, large scale farmers and the district agriculture shows.

Meanwhile, Mkushi District Show Society Chairperson, Christopher N’gandu affirmed that efforts are being made to accord much prominence to Block shows as platforms for small scale agricultural commercial sector.

Mr. N’gandu said that these platforms are significant as the interaction here plays a part in enhancing economic growth through exchange of ideas, experiences as well as showcasing of products.

He said that in view of this, it is gratifying to learn that ZANADA has shown interest in the Block shows, adding that the development ought to cheer the District Agricultural Office as the main organisers.

Data obtained from the Agricultural authorities indicates that Mkushi will hold a series of Block shows within May this year before hosting the Central Province Agriculture commercial show from 14th to 16th July.