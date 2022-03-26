Pamodzi Combined School in Ndola’s Chifubu constituency is using a tent to conduct classes for learners due to limited infrastructure and resources.

Ndola District Education Officer (DEBS) Patrick Kaonga has confirmed the situation to a ZANIS crew that visited the school and found a class for Grade 10 pupils going on with their lessons in a tent within the school grounds.

Speaking in a phone interview, Mr. Kaonga said the initiative by the school management is a short term plan as the school responds to demand by the community to have their children enrolled following government’s pronouncement to offer free education.

Mr. Kaonga explained that the named school has been overwhelmed with enrollment, especially entry at Grade 10 after the Ministry of Education guided and gave a go-ahead for learners with combined certificates at Grade nine examinations to be admitted into school.

“It is a commendable initiative by the school management because no one has been sent away for lack of space.

“The school has inadequate infrastructure, but let me mention that there is an ongoing project of construction of a school and once the structure is completed, learners will shift into the new building,” he said.

With effect from January 10, 2022, the new administration introduced provision of free education from early childhood education to secondary school level with the Government paying tuition fees through a grant.