Saturday, March 26, 2022
General News
Pray for Ukraine and Russia-Veep

By Chief Editor
Vice President, Mutale Nalumango has called on Zambians, in their personal capacities, to sincerely pray for Ukraine and Russia.

Ms Nalumango said the church has a role to play to bring people together but Christianity rests where people pray individually.

The Vice President said this in Lusaka yesterday after she attended a Consecration Mass for Russia and Ukraine to the immaculate heart of Mary.

She noted that prayer is not political, adding that the church only plays a role by providing leadership to bring people and politicians together to pray.

“In our personal capacities, we should be praying sincerely for Ukraine and even for Russia because we do not know what is really pushing the hearts of people. It all starts with us, love and how connected we are” she said.

During the Mass, Archbishop for Lusaka, Alick Banda said Pope Francis has appealed to the entire church and for people of good will to join him in prayer for peace in the world, in Russia and Ukraine.

Bishop Banda said the lack of peace in the society and world at large is a sign of the disintegration of unity between God and humankind.

The Archbishop said it is, therefore, important to first and foremost, seek God and acknowledge his primacy to everyone.

He added that the peace that come from God always begins in the heart, adding that the lack of peace in the society is not only as a result of economic and political issues but also a result of social, cultural and personal issues such as selfishness, envy and hatred.

“The consequences of war are bitterness, hatred and enmity,” he added.

The mass was attended by the Vice President, Vatican Ambassador to Zambia, members of the Diplomatic Corp, Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba and political party leaders and members.

