By Kapya Kaoma

If only you can name all the lies, human rights abuses, and the unfolding scandals of this New Dark Regime one by one, it will surely surprise you why respectable persons remained mute on HH’s immoral actions. And if those who died before August 12 came back from the dead, they would still be shouting “Lungu must go!” And who wouldn’t?

The State House is empty. Bally sleeps in self-imposed exile in New Kasama. For how can he sleep in Plot One amidst the ghosts of those who have died due to his lies across the nation? Today he camps at the Ministry of Health, tomorrow he will be at the Ministry of Finance, then at the Ministry of Mines, and the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture until he gets back to New Kasama! Such actions prove only one thing, desperation for the bleeding Presidency.

HH is projecting his own failure on his Ministers as opposed to owning them. The problem is that he has not governed at all, but spent most of his time on the plane and meeting with Bazungus. To him taking pictures with Bazungus is governance; good for a colonized mind like his. Flying in search of Bazungus for photos for his tweets, though shameful, feeds his childish ego.

HH has to fix his own mess, but his worshipers will still shout, “Bally will fix it”; fixing the very mess he created. Black Mountain is in chaos; the economy is in chaos; hospitals are in chaos; drugs are an endangered species, fertilizer delivered in March; and prices are going up. A smart businessman has only proved one thing, he doesn’t know how to fix things. The only thing he knows is creating chaos! Even things that he has total control over, he has no plan. He promised to employ teachers; Chimbwi has no plan. He called on doctors and Nurses to start preparing their CVs and go back to work after August 12, 2021. Now do it Mr. Smart. The Ministry of Health is in chaos. In a Trump-like manner, he decreed mining at Black Mountain; it is in chaos. He shouts Anti-Corruption, but arrests and prosecutions are nothing but chaotic. Talk about so called respect human rights, torture, no cadres, and unfolding scandals associated with his cronies, the man is highly gifted with confusion; whatever he touches dies. Like his cadres, however, he sleeps in self-deception. The good news is, he can make his own rules and get away with it. After all, Bally will fix it until 2026! Fixing what? Kaya!

Only pastor Nevers Mumba believes kaponya politics of HH are good for Zambia. Why not? The man practices vulture politics; he always goes for dead bodies. As to Seer 1, this Man of God to Baal now kneels, seeking a job; for principles he lacks; hyenas and vultures have no shame. So he is now busy supporting kaponya politics from his new god; it paid off when he worshiped Mwanawasa, and of course, Banda. He can lecture us about hypocrisy when we know how hypocritical his entire political career has been. He inherited the MMD, but like the Christain Party he founded, it never won a single seat but died under his watch. And now he hopes it will pay off if only this Seer 1 created demigod can take note of his naked sacrifice; pandering naked to Baal.The man whose name was once linked to corruption as Zambian Ambassador to Canada and Cuba, today courageously cheers as Baal selectively persecute his political opponents. When will Mumba tell his new god that living in New Kasama while kids die from lack of drugs is immoral? Is it not hypocrisy to ignore the truth that maintaining two Presidential residences is akin to corruption? If Mumba is able to challenge Lungu, he must challenge his true god Baal. But since he is an opportunist, his belly belongs to HH!

When will the opposition boycott parliamentary activities until HH moves into the State House? If he doesn’t, then let him fund his own security from his pocket. This is a fair demand. He can’t continue to demand transparency and accountability while he continues to steal millions of dollars through back door dealings at his house. He is not above the law. He may be a god to Nevers Mumba and other Kaponyas, but not under the Constitution.

The youth of Zambia may shout, “Bally will pay,” but Zambia pays the cost. Since taking power, I have repeatedly said that the creation of the demigod as opposed to a democratic president in HH made him a monster. How many so-called “academics, lawyers and human rights activists” are guilty of creating the devil called Bally? “Give him time” doesn’t work; in democratic governance the clock begins ticking the moment one assumes office. HH never, never, never, ever, ever, and ever embraced democracy in his 15+ years in opposition. So what fooled people into thinking that a despot in opposition can graduate into a democratic president in power? Does it mean the once prophets of Baal who are now speaking up against this false and heartless god have finally seen the light or they are simply too ashamed to swallow the shame of failed promises? It’s not that easy.

The current situation is due to the hatred of Lungu and the PF that influenced how many analysts viewed national issues. The love of the nation was secondary. This is critical in understanding why many persons failed to call out HH’s lack of consultations, dictatorial tendencies, endless trips, failure to declare his business partners, transparency in contracting debts, torture, and countless lies among many shameful things that have characterized the New Dark administration. One wonders whether they are under the spell of Seer 1 for HH has no moral standing–everyone knows–HH is nothing but a liar. His administration is dirty, but we are forced to believe he is Mr. Clean by THE LIAR IN CHIEF!