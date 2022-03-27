Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Elias Mubanga is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia attending the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) 2022.

In a press statement issued to the media yesterday the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Yvonne Mpundu said the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) is being held in collaboration with Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN).

Ms Mpundu said the congress participants will discuss economic challenges the global entrepreneurial environment is facing, exchange experiences, seize investment opportunities and extract the lessons learned from challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Permanent Secretary added that the Congress aims at establishing a sustainable and resilient unified global entrepreneurial environment for Zambia, Saudi-Arabia And Globe at large.

“While at the Riyadh 2022 Congress, the Minister is expected to join over forty (40) other Cabinet Ministers from across the globe to discuss the current global dynamics that SMEs face and how to exploit the potentials that the international markets present,” She said.

She noted that Zambia is expected to participate on various platforms and meetings aimed at discussing resource attraction for Zambia, strengthening the ecosystems and investment in the Zambian SMEs among other important topics scheduled, during the congress.

She stated that Zambia stands to benefit from the Congress through information exchange, possible signing of MoUs on development and growth of SMEs.

“In addition the Zambian delegation will gain experience on how SMEs across the global survive under tough conditions brought about by climate change, COVID-19 pandemic, socio-economic and political dynamics affecting the global economy,” she explained.

The 2022 Riyadh Congress is being held under a theme “Reboot, Rethink, Regenerate” the Global Entrepreneurship Congress is expected be a gathering for investors, policymakers and community leaders and will run from March 27 to March, 30, 2022.