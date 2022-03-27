Tysys Capital Group a South African company with a capital base of about 65 billion United State dollars has shown interest in investing in various projects in North-Western Province.

Speaking when they paid a courtesy call on Northwestern province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi yesterday, Tysys founder and group Chief Executive Officer, Modise Motloba said their interest is in investing in housing units projects among other things.

Mr Motloba said working in partnership with his Zambian counterpart, they want to help with the feasibility studies and raise the funds for the projects.

“We believe in the projects and the housing sites that you have and other areas, we could assist from the concept around feasibility studies to basically preparing from our commercial case experience that we have and expertise to have been able to raise the money”, Mr Motloba said.

He said their other interest is to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as they are critical in creating jobs, distributing wealth and also sustenance of the economy.

Mr Motloba said they want to provide access to finance as well as access to markets for SMEs.

“And out of that we hope that we will have an ecosystem where there will be a thriving SME environment, there will be a thriving job creation environment and there will be a thriving income generating environment”, he said.

North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi commended North-Western Chamber of Commerce for attracting investors from outside Zambia to assist the nation in reconstructing the economy of Zambia.

“It’s a known issue that we are trying to reconstruct our economy in Zambia which was not doing very well and we can only do that if we tap into other adventures that will promote or help us bring together our economy which is now in shambles”, Col. Katambi said.

Col. Katambi added that the province has almost everything that is perennial in nature that the investor would like to invest in.

He urged the investors to take some time and move around and see if there are other areas they will have interest in.

Meanwhile, North-Western Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice president, Amos Kapi said the investment for Tysys Capital Group is the result of the investment expo that the province held in 2019.

Mr Kapi said Tysys is interested in investing in a modern bus station and housing projects in the province.

“They have come in to the province to provide and appreciate some of the designated projects and investment sites”, he said.

Mr Kapi has since called on the Provincial Administration to help the investors in every possible way to ensure that the investments are actualised.