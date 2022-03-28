9.5 C
Sports
WEEKEND SCORECARD: Asanovic Takes Positive From Friendly Tour

Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic says there is a lot of optimism after his teams’ two friendlies in Turkey.

Zambia won one and lost one friendly match over the weekend against Congo-Brazzaville and Benin respectively at the Antalya Cup in Turkey in what where Asanovic’s second and third games in charge since his appointment in January.

Chipolopolo put up a convincing performance in the first game on March 25 beating Congo 3-1.

Two days later, Chipolopolo went toe-to-toe with Benin who rallied from one-down, plus had a goal disallowed, to beat Zambia 2-1.

“We conceded two goals and maybe the reaction from team was not good but we will continue working but I am so optimistic after what I have seen and how we were training here,” Asanovic said prior to departure from Turkey.

“We have not had too much time to prepare but don’t forget we played two games in 36 hours so for the players it was not easy.

“But I am not really happy about the result but happy with what I have seen. The atmosphere between the players and all the staff is all great and we will continue from there.”

The Turkey dates come a week after Asanovic’s debut game on March 18 in another away friendly this time against Iraq that his home-based players Chipolopolo team lost 3-1 in Baghdad.

Chipolopolo are due to regroup in May ahead of the 2023 AFCON group stage qualifiers that kickoff in June.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 27
23/03/2022
Prison Leopards 1(Francis Zulu 62′)-Indeni 1 (Clement Mulenga 15′)

Buildcon 1(Christone Jere 19′)-Kabwe Warriors 1(Tresor Ndaya 46′)

24/03/2022
WEEK 27
Green Eagles 0-Zesco United 0

Power Dynamos 0-Red Arrows 0

Forest Rangers 2(Quadri Kola 20’pen, Clifford Mulenga 84′)-Chambishi 0

WEEK 28
Green Buffaloes 1(Harry Milanzi Jnr 40′)-Kafue Celtic 1(Maxwell Mulutula 62′)

WEEK 28

26/03/2022

Nkana 1(Diamond Chikwekwe 32′)-Konkola Blades 0
27/03/2022
Zanaco 2(Moses Phiri 45′ 70′)-Nkwazi 0

30/03/2022
WEEK 27
Konkola Blades-Kansanshi Dynamos
WEEK 28
Zesco United-Prison Leopards

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1
WEEK 27
23/03/2022
Quattro FC 0-2 Napsa Stars 2
(Bornwell Silengo 29′, Daniel Adoko 83′)

24/03/2022

Lumwana Radiants 1-0 Police college
(Muleta Mubiana 66′)

WEEK 29
26/03/2022

FC MUZA 1-1 Young Buffaloes
Mandra Muleya 28′ | Jairos Tembo 50′

Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 Young Green Eagles
(Joseph Mumbi 79′)

Livingstone Pirates 0-0 ZESCO Malaiti Rangers

Nchanga Rangers 0-0 Kitwe United

KYSA 0-0 Luapula Green Eagles

27/03/2022

Trident 0-0 Police College

Lumwana Radiants 1-0 NAPSA Stars
(Kapambwa Musonda 40’pen)

Jumulo 0-1 Gomes
(John Manda 70′)

Quattro Kalumbila 0-2 City of Lusaka
(Anos Tembo 3′, Clement Simonde 90+2′)

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE TOP SCORERS
27/03/2022
Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):14

Ricky Banda(Red Arrows):12

Moses Phiri (Zanaco):11
Albert Kangwanda(Kafue Celtic):11

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):9
Alex Ngonga (Nkana):9

John Chingandu (Zesco):8
Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):8

Clifford Mulenga (Forest Rangers):7
Jesse Were(Zesco2/Kansanshi 5):7
Martin Njobvu (Green Buffaloes):7
Lubinda Mundia(Buildcon):7
Conlyde Luchanga (Prison Leopards):7
Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):7

Clement Mulenga(Indeni):6
Quadri Kola(Forest Rangers):6
Tapson Kaseba (Buildcon/Konkola Blades 3):6
Derrick Bulaya (Green Eagles):6
Christopher Zulu(Nkwazi):6

Timothy Sakala (Buildcon/Kansanshi 1):5
Cephas Handavu(Indeni):5
James Chamanga (Red Arrows):5
Thomas Chideu (Forest Rangers):5

Jacob Ngulube(Nkana):4
Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):4
George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):4
Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):4
Kilo Mwepu (Power Dynamos):4
Stephen Mutama (Nkwazi):4
Junior Zulu (Prison Leopards):4
Kelvin Mubanga(Zesco):4
Jacob Kaunda(Chambishi):4
Brian Mwila(Buildcon/Power Dynamos):4

Maxwell Mulutala (Kafue Celtic):3
Ackim Mumba (Zanaco):3
Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco):3
Twiza Chaibela(Kabwe Warriors/Arrows 1):3
Bruce Musakanya(Kansanshi):3
Luka Chamanga (Power Dynamos):3
Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco 1/Green Eagles: 2):3
Warren Kunda(Green Eagles):3
Alidor Kayembe (Arrows):3
Owen Tembo (Konkola Blades):3
Joshua Mutale (Power Dynamos):3
Patrick Ngoma(Buildcon):3
Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos):3
Edward Mwenya(Konkola Blades):3
Fred Mulambia (Power Dynamos):3
Marvin Jere (Lusaka Dynamos):3
Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba (Kabwe Warriors):3
Eric Chomba (Forest Rangers):3
Langson Mbewe (Nkwazi):3
Matthews Maleka (Kansanshi Dynamos):3

