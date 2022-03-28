9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 28, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

DIV 1 Wrap:Lumwana Open 3 Point Lead

By sports
53 views
0
Sports DIV 1 Wrap:Lumwana Open 3 Point Lead
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Promotion contenders Lumwana Radiants have opened a three point lead at the top FAZ National Division table with five matches officially remaining before the season ends.

Lumwana on Sunday edged Napsa Stars 1-0 at home in Lumwana to move to 57 points after playing 29 matches.

Kapambwe Musonda scored the goal in the 39th minute as Lumwana consolidated their stay at the top.

Lumwana returned to the top of the table last Thursday after beating Police College 1-0 at home just four days after receiving three points from their disputed fixture against Kabwe Youth.

Meanwhile, Napsa stayed third on the table with 50 points in 29 matches played.

Toppled FC MUZA are second on the table with 54 points after forcing a 1-1 draw at home to Young Green Buffaloes at the weekend.

Nchanga Rangers maintained fourth place following a goalless draw against Kitwe United at home in Chingola.

Brave have 47 points, just one ahead of fifth placed Mighty Mufulira Wanderers, as at Week 29.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 29 Results

Mufulira Wanderers FC 1-0 Young Green Eagles

Kabwe Youth FC 0-0 Luapula Green Eagles

MUZA FC 1-1 Young Green Buffaloes

Livingston Pirates 0-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Nchanga Rangers 0-0 Kitwe United

Lumwana Radiants 1-0 Napsa Stars

Trident FC 0-0 Police College

Jumulo FC 0-1 Gomes FC

Quattro Kalumbila 0-2 City of Lusaka

Table (Top 6)

1. Lumwana 57 points

2. MUZA 54

3. Napsa 50

4. Nchanga 47

5. Mighty 46

6. Young Eagles 44

Previous articleGovernment extends the suspension of issuance of mining licenses by 14 more days

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

DIV 1 Wrap:Lumwana Open 3 Point Lead

Promotion contenders Lumwana Radiants have opened a three point lead at the top FAZ National Division table with five...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Asanovic Takes Positive From Friendly Tour

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic says there is a lot of optimism after his teams’ two friendlies in Turkey. Zambia won one and lost one friendly...
Read more

Kamanga Backs Shepolopolo For 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup Qualification

Sports sports - 0
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says Football House has set 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualification as the ultimate target for Shepolopolo. The Zambia Women have...
Read more

Chipolopolo Fall to Benin in Friendly

Sports sports - 5
Chipolopolo wrapped up their March 2022 FIFA International Match Window engagements on Sunday with a 2-1 loss to Benin in a friendly played in...
Read more

Nkana Beat Blades to Consolidate Fourth Spot

Sports sports - 0
Nkana consolidated fourth place on the FAZ Super League table following a 1-0 home win over Konkola Blades on Saturday. Diamond Chikwekwe scored the games’...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.