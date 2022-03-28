Promotion contenders Lumwana Radiants have opened a three point lead at the top FAZ National Division table with five matches officially remaining before the season ends.

Lumwana on Sunday edged Napsa Stars 1-0 at home in Lumwana to move to 57 points after playing 29 matches.

Kapambwe Musonda scored the goal in the 39th minute as Lumwana consolidated their stay at the top.

Lumwana returned to the top of the table last Thursday after beating Police College 1-0 at home just four days after receiving three points from their disputed fixture against Kabwe Youth.

Meanwhile, Napsa stayed third on the table with 50 points in 29 matches played.

Toppled FC MUZA are second on the table with 54 points after forcing a 1-1 draw at home to Young Green Buffaloes at the weekend.

Nchanga Rangers maintained fourth place following a goalless draw against Kitwe United at home in Chingola.

Brave have 47 points, just one ahead of fifth placed Mighty Mufulira Wanderers, as at Week 29.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 29 Results

Mufulira Wanderers FC 1-0 Young Green Eagles

Kabwe Youth FC 0-0 Luapula Green Eagles

MUZA FC 1-1 Young Green Buffaloes

Livingston Pirates 0-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Nchanga Rangers 0-0 Kitwe United

Lumwana Radiants 1-0 Napsa Stars

Trident FC 0-0 Police College

Jumulo FC 0-1 Gomes FC

Quattro Kalumbila 0-2 City of Lusaka

Table (Top 6)

1. Lumwana 57 points

2. MUZA 54

3. Napsa 50

4. Nchanga 47

5. Mighty 46

6. Young Eagles 44