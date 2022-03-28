9.5 C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Render support towards the successful hosting of this year’s Kuomboka ceremony-Mweetwa

Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa says the new dawn government attaches great importance to traditional ceremonies as they help foster unity in the country.

Mr Mweetwa says it is important for the people in the province to attach value to traditional ceremonies because of the important role they play in fostering unity in the country.

The minister said this in a speech read on his behalf by Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary, Yolantha Mutyambe last night at the fundraising dinner for the Kuomboka ceremony slated for April 9 in Mongu.

Mr Mweetwa has implored the people in the province to render their support towards the successful hosting of this year’s Kuomboka ceremony which he said brings people together from all walks of life, both local and foreign

And speaking earlier, Kuomboka Fundraising Committee Chairperson, Samuel Mukelabai thanked the people of Choma for their overwhelming support in raising funds that will be directed towards the necessary preparations for hosting the Kuomboka in Mongu.

Several Choma residents clad in Lozi traditional regalia attended last night’s event with many donating funds and pledges.

