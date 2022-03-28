President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed former Attorney General Musa Mwenye as Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission Board, subject to Parliamentary ratification.

President Hichilema has also appointed Dr Henry Mbushi and Dr O’brien Kaaba as Commissioners on the same Board.

And President Hichilema has appointed Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya, Alliance for Community Action (ACA) executive director Laura Miti and two others as Commissioners of the Human Rights Commission, while Dr Pamela Sambo will serve as the Vice-Chairperson.

According to a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, others who have also been appointed as commissioners of the Human Rights Commission are Mr. Tom Shamakamba, and Christine Chama.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has with immediate effect renewed the tenure of Mr Mudford Mwandenga as Human Rights Commission Chairperson who will be deputized by newly appointed Dr Pamela Sambo.

And Bwalya said President Hichilema has not renewed the tenure for all the commissioners whose term of office ended in December 2021.

The Head of State said all the appointments are subject to ratification by the National Assembly.