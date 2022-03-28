9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 28, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Musa Mwenya, Laura Miti and Fr Chikoya get presidential appointments

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Musa Mwenya, Laura Miti and Fr Chikoya get presidential appointments
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed former Attorney General Musa Mwenye as Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission Board, subject to Parliamentary ratification.

President Hichilema has also appointed Dr Henry Mbushi and Dr O’brien Kaaba as Commissioners on the same Board.

And President Hichilema has appointed Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya, Alliance for Community Action (ACA) executive director Laura Miti and two others as Commissioners of the Human Rights Commission, while Dr Pamela Sambo will serve as the Vice-Chairperson.

According to a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, others who have also been appointed as commissioners of the Human Rights Commission are Mr. Tom Shamakamba, and Christine Chama.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has with immediate effect renewed the tenure of Mr Mudford Mwandenga as Human Rights Commission Chairperson who will be deputized by newly appointed Dr Pamela Sambo.

And Bwalya said President Hichilema has not renewed the tenure for all the commissioners whose term of office ended in December 2021.

The Head of State said all the appointments are subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

Previous articleTwo ZAF officers die in plane crash

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Musa Mwenya, Laura Miti and Fr Chikoya get presidential appointments

President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed former Attorney General Musa Mwenye as Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission Board, subject to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Msoni complains of being sidelined in the UPND Alliance

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
All People’s Congress president Nason Msoni has cried foul that some UPND Alliance partners are being sidelined by the ruling UPND. Mr Msoni, whose party...
Read more

Consider re-introducing subsidies on fuel, Government told

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance has called on government to consider reintroducing subsidies on fuel in order to avert the possible increase...
Read more

Government committed to creating conditions to spur digital revolution

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
The government says it is working hard to create conditions that will spur a digital revolution in the country and transform the economy into...
Read more

Mortuary Research Data shows Zambia under reported COVID deaths

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
Around 90% of deceased people tested at University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Mortuary during coronavirus surges were positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, suggesting flaws in the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.