Two Zambia Air Force (ZAF) officers have died in a plane crash which happened in Livingstone today.

ZAF Director Public relations and foreign liaison Lieutenant Colonel Helen Chota has confirmed in a statement.

Lt. Col. Chota said the crash was recorded at 11:00 hours involving the SF-260 TW light trainer aircraft.

She said the two seater aircraft registration number AF-545 crashed approximately 38 kilometres North of Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport.

Lt. Col. Chota said the accident claimed the lives of ZAF Livingstone station commander, Colonel Lyson Siame aged 42 years and Second Lieutenant Kalasa Bwalya aged 27 years.

She said the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at Batoka Mortuary, Livingstone Central Hospital.

Lt. Col. Chota said ZAF has since convened a board of inquiry to establish the cause of the air crash.

“The Zambia Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Colin Barry extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased personnel and to the Zambia Air Force family as a whole.May the souls of the Colonel Lyson Siame and Second Lieutenant Kalasa Bwalya rest in peace,” she said.