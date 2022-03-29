Chief Chikwandwa’s Chiefdom has suffered a setback after a Health Post in the area got burnt to ashes last evening.

The Health Centre was set ablaze around 19:00 hours yesterday by unknown people.

Mpika District Commissioner, David Siame has confirmed the development to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in an interview in Mpika today.

According to the District Commissioner, the source of the fire is not known as community members only noticed the health post on fire.

Mr Siame said the government is saddened by this development as it is a huge setback.

He said the health post which was funded by World Vision Zambia used to service more than 6,000 people in the area.

“We are saddened as Government to see the health post burnt to ashes,” said Mr. Siame.

And Mpika District Health Director, Rodriguez Kamunga says the burning of the clinic is very devastating to the Ministry of Health and to the Chikwanda Chiefdom.

Dr Kamunga said the health post was providing basic services, such as antenatal and child immunisations as well as Covid 19 vaccinations.

He said the facility’s motorbike, medicines, newly acquired fridge for vaccine medicines as well as solar panels have been lost in the inferno.

“A lot of items have been destroyed and it is a huge setback for us,” said Dr. Kamunga.

Meanwhile, Mpika Town Council Fire Brigade Incident Commander, John Mofwe says the firefighters arrived at the scene around 20:00 hours.

Mr. Mofwe said that the fire fighters found the building alight and were able to quench the fire within 40 minutes.

“We found the building burning and some of the items we could identified that were burnt to ashes include a motor bike,” Said Mr. Mofwe

He added that the cause of the fire is unknown as relevant authorities will be able to conduct investigations.

Police have since instituted investigations as to what could have caused the fire.