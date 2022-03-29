9.5 C
General News
ZICTA has disconnected over two million SIM cards

By Chief Editor
In line with the new dawn government’s agenda of digital transformation, the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has disconnected over two million SIM cards.

ZICTA Consumer Protection and Compliance Manager Edgah Mulauzi says by ensuring digital transformation through the proper use of ICTs, the authority is working tirelessly against digital fraudsters

“ The authority has received a number of complaints from people who have been defrauded but assured that ZICTA is doing everything possible to address the situation, “ he said.

The said SIM cards were registered fraudulently countrywide.

ZANIS reports that the ZICTA Consumer Protection and Compliance Manager disclosed this when his team accompanied by Central Bank’s officials paid a courtesy call at Paramount Chief Mwata Kazembe’s palace.

So far, some scammers have since been apprehended . Members of the general public are advised to be alert and ensure that they are the sole owners of the sim cards by dialing *101#.

And Bank of Zambia payment systems department manager Maria Katepe said the Bank is promoting digital financial services particularly mobile money services which is the appropriate vehicle through which people can access financial services.

Mrs Katepe said BOZ wants to create awareness to the general public about the financial services and how they can protect their hard earned money from scammers.

Meanwhile, Mwata Kazembe urged ZICTA to protect customers from losing their hard earned money to fraudsters by ensuring that the sensitization messages reach many members of the public.

