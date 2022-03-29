Solwezi General Hospital Medical Superintendent Namwaka Mukunyandela has described the condition of the 21 victims of a road traffic accident that happened in Kalumbila on saturday March,26 2022 as stable.

Speaking when North-Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Naomi Tetamashimba visited the 21 victims this morning Dr Mukunyadela said Solwezi General Hospital received 23 accident victims out of the 92 people that were involved in a road traffic accident.

Dr. Mukunyandela said out of the 23 people that were admitted, a 34 year old woman died while one has been discharged.

However Dr. Mukunyandela said the hospital has had challenges in attending to the victims in a quickest way possible due to lack of equipment such as x-ray machines and Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan which are not available.

“In terms of the Computerized Tomography (CT) scan unfortunately we do not have and the ideal state of course is that all trauma victims should have that as a standard but then since it’s not available we have to ensure that we take the right people there to the partners for help,” she said.

Dr Mukunyandela further said the hospital has a mobile x-ray track which they could have used, but is placed too high for patients with serious injuries to climb.

And one of the relatives of the accident patients admitted at Solwezi General Hospital Chama Chilekwa called on government to quickly assist the hospital with an x-ray machine.

Ms. Chilekwa said her relative who is in need of x-ray services has not been attended to because of lack of x-ray machines at the facility.

“we came here on Saturday and my relative is recommended for an X-ray, but surprisingly we are told there is no x-ray, how can they know if a person has internal injuries or not,” She questioned.

In the same vein, Provincial Health Director Charles Msiska said government is in the process of procuring Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan and digital x-ray for Solwezi General hospital.

“it is not that Solwezi General Hospital is not in the plan of government, it is already in the plan of government, it is in the process of procurement and very soon the provincial hospital is going to have CT(Computerized Tomography) Scan and digital x-ray, in the meantime cooperate with Merrybeg and other partners, we work with them as well to provide quality services,” he said.

And North-Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Naomi Tetamashimba who also visited the accident victims said government is investigating whether the Fuso truck that was involved in the accident is insured for possible compensation of the victims.

Mrs. Tetamashimba noted with sadness that accidents in Kalumbila and Solwezi districts have increased, further calling on stakeholders to address the matter.

“We cannot continue like this, how can a small Fuso truck carry more than 90 people? The other day it was right here at Solwezi General Hospital mortuary where my driver witnessed a canter carrying mourners overturned and people died,” she said.

Last week on Saturday a Fuso truck registration number BAA 6675 belonging to the Catholic Church in Kalumbila district carrying over 90 people enroute for burial overturned leaving two people dead and several others seriously injured.