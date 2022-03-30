The on-going Human Resource and Qualifications Audit that commenced on Tuesday has gathered momentum.

The Local Government Service Commission-LGSC commenced a robust Human Resource and Qulaifications Audit aimed at establishing whether people occupying Council offices in Grades 1, 2 and 3 salary scale had the prerequisite qualifications.

The Commission has embarked on its first-ever Human Resource Audit of all local authorities across the country aimed at establishing whether the staff occupying council offices have the right qualifications or not.

And scores of LCC employees turned out in large numbers at Nakandi Hall to submit their academic qualifications.

Local Government Deputy Chairperson, Brian Ndumba told journalists that the on-going Audit would ensure that the right people were in the right offices and that the exercise would ensure that promotions were on merit.

He charged that all LCC employees were required to submit certified academic qualifications from the Ministry of Education.

He also said that among the things that the Audit aims to achieve is to establish whether promotions in the rank and file of Council were on merit.

It will also seek to establish when each Council employee was employed and through which channel.

Mr. Sejani says the numerous social media rumours, innuendos, speculations and mere perceptions that a lot of mischief characterised the local authorities in the country has necessitated the audit, whose time flame he said was yet to be determined.

He charged that the strong rumour that most local authority staff were cadres, employed in large numbers and not qualified to hold the positions they were holding was too strong to be ignored, adding that getting the right people to occupy public office was key in ensuring effective service delivery for the expectant, masses.

He stressed that it was only proper and prudent that the newly-established Commission established whether the right people with the prerequisite qualifications were occupying local authorities’ offices, or, to determine whether the “strong” rumour that most of those positions have been occupied by political party cadres were either false or in the affirmative.

Mr. Sejani charges that the finding at the Zambia’s major local Authority, LCC, will determine how and whether the Commission proceeds with conducting similar audits at the remaining 115 councils across the country.

And, asked on whether there will be punitive measures against council workers who will shy away from unveiling themselves for questioning before the Commission, Mr Sejani charged that “only ghosts who are not council employees will shun away from the on-going staff and qualifications audit”.

He emphasized that the findings at the largest local authority will form the basis for the interrogations of what was obtaining in the 116 local authorities across the country.