9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

HR audit at LCC gains momentum

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News HR audit at LCC gains momentum
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The on-going Human Resource and Qualifications Audit that commenced on Tuesday has gathered momentum.

The Local Government Service Commission-LGSC commenced a robust Human Resource and Qulaifications Audit aimed at establishing whether people occupying Council offices in Grades 1, 2 and 3 salary scale had the prerequisite qualifications.

The Commission has embarked on its first-ever Human Resource Audit of all local authorities across the country aimed at establishing whether the staff occupying council offices have the right qualifications or not.

And scores of LCC employees turned out in large numbers at Nakandi Hall to submit their academic qualifications.

Local Government Deputy Chairperson, Brian Ndumba told journalists that the on-going Audit would ensure that the right people were in the right offices and that the exercise would ensure that promotions were on merit.

He charged that all LCC employees were required to submit certified academic qualifications from the Ministry of Education.

He also said that among the things that the Audit aims to achieve is to establish whether promotions in the rank and file of Council were on merit.

It will also seek to establish when each Council employee was employed and through which channel.

Mr. Sejani says the numerous social media rumours, innuendos, speculations and mere perceptions that a lot of mischief characterised the local authorities in the country has necessitated the audit, whose time flame he said was yet to be determined.

He charged that the strong rumour that most local authority staff were cadres, employed in large numbers and not qualified to hold the positions they were holding was too strong to be ignored, adding that getting the right people to occupy public office was key in ensuring effective service delivery for the expectant, masses.

He stressed that it was only proper and prudent that the newly-established Commission established whether the right people with the prerequisite qualifications were occupying local authorities’ offices, or, to determine whether the “strong” rumour that most of those positions have been occupied by political party cadres were either false or in the affirmative.

Mr. Sejani charges that the finding at the Zambia’s major local Authority, LCC, will determine how and whether the Commission proceeds with conducting similar audits at the remaining 115 councils across the country.

And, asked on whether there will be punitive measures against council workers who will shy away from unveiling themselves for questioning before the Commission, Mr Sejani charged that “only ghosts who are not council employees will shun away from the on-going staff and qualifications audit”.

He emphasized that the findings at the largest local authority will form the basis for the interrogations of what was obtaining in the 116 local authorities across the country.

Local Government Deputy Chairperson, Brian Ndumba
Local Government Deputy Chairperson, Brian Ndumba

Previous articleIt’s very lame and lazy to blame Zambia’s economic problems on Ukraine war-Simumba

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

HR audit at LCC gains momentum

The on-going Human Resource and Qualifications Audit that commenced on Tuesday has gathered momentum. The Local Government Service Commission-LGSC...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lusaka woman bags K200,000 from Zamtel

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zamtel has awarded a 48 year old Lusaka woman K200,000 as part of its Digital Rewards competition. Teza Nakazwe says winning the prize is...
Read more

Women are not benefiting fully from Zambia’s economic resources

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) Board Chairperson Komiwe Zulu has called for urgent promotion of social and economic justice for women in Zambia. Ms. Zulu...
Read more

ZICTA on an awareness campaign on digital frauds in Kawambwa

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambia Information and Communication Authority ( ZICTA ) has conducted consumer and public awareness on digital frauds in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province. ZICTA Consumer...
Read more

CBU students warn of riot if management, lecturers fail to resolve impasse

General News Chief Editor - 2
Students at the Copperbelt University (CBU) have called on the government to intervene in the stand-off between management and the lecturers to ensure smooth...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.