Zamtel has awarded a 48 year old Lusaka woman K200,000 as part of its Digital Rewards competition.

Teza Nakazwe says winning the prize is a dream come true for her.

Speaking during rewards ceremony in Lusaka, Zamtel Acting Chief Commercial Officer Keith Banda said the reward is another testimony of Zamtel’s commitment to appreciating its customers.

Mr Banda said Zamtel continues to change the lives of not only it’s customers but the entire Zambian population through its products, campaigns and value added services.

“Last year, we gave out a brand new Range Rover to one of our lucky and loyal subscriber from Chirundu. The Digital Rewards platform basically rewards the customers for using the Zamtel network, every time the customers uses the Zamtel network to make calls, send an SMS or use internet the earn reward points,” he said.

He urged Zambians to subscribe to Zamtel and enjoy the services offered.

“The more the use the Zamtel network the more points they earn. The only thing the customer has to do is subscribe for only K1.90 per month by simply sending an SMS with the word WIN to 1234 .Today we are proud to award yet another winner and active Zamtel user Mrs. Musakanya from Lusaka the Grand Prize of 200,000 ZMW before taxes. This is yet another testimony of our appreciation of our customers and our continued efforts to empower our customers,” he said.

Mr Banda encouraged the Zamtel subscribers to keep their subscription active and alive by Simply SMSing “WIN” to 1234, andcould be next winner of a cool K200, 000.

“Allow me to take this opportunity to thank all our customers that continue to stay on our network and enjoy the benefits that come with it. Zamtel continues its commitment by providing the best value for money on both data and voices offers on the market and being the avid leaders of the digital transformation era in Zambia.”

