Wednesday, March 30, 2022
One person burnt to death as inferno sweeps through Kapiri-Mposhi market

One person has been burnt to death in a fire that gutted nine makeshift restaurants at Kapiri Mposhi Town Council New Bus Station.

The man only identified as Chishimba aged between 35 and 40 was burnt while sleeping in one of the affected restaurants after the fire broke out around 04:30 hours this morning.

Both Council Public Relations Officer, Nelly Nkolongo and police sources have confirmed the incident to ZANIS saying investigations are underway to establish the cause of the fire.

However, Ms Nkolongo says preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a brazier the deceased was using to warm himself.

The deceased was burnt to death after the fire from the brazier ignited the restaurant he was sleeping in before it spread to other restaurants.

“Sadly we have lost one person in the fire at Kapiri Mposhi Council bus station in a fire that broke out around 04:00 hours,” Ms Nkolongo said.

The body of the deceased has been deposited to Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital mortuary awaiting full identification.

And merchandise and property worth thousands of Kwacha have been burnt in the inferno.

Affected restaurant owners have since appealed to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to come to their aid.

Speaking on behalf of others, Delia Nyimbiri says affected traders depend on the restaurants to provide for their families.

“We have lost everything and we don’t know where to turn to but to government to help us this is our only livelihoods,” Ms. Nyimbiri said

