Rural News
Government describes the process of recruitment of health workers as overwhelming

The Ministry of Health in Muchinga province has described the ongoing recruitment process of health workers as overwhelming.

Speaking on behalf of the Provincial Health Officer, Clinical Health Care Specialist, Charles Chungu says the provincial and district offices are receiving overwhelming responses since the process started on Monday 28th March, 2022.

Dr Chungu has told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in an interview in Chinsali that the successful recruitment of health personnel will be a plus to enhancing health service delivery.

He said the recruitment of new health workers will also beef up the staffing levels at health facilities and cushion the staff deficit at most facilities.

Dr Chungu added that decentralization of the recruitment process will give an advantage to a lot of local people.

‘‘ We have two categories of applications, the intern junior doctors and pharmaceutical are applying through the provincial office and copying the Permanent Secretary while for the other positions, applicants are applying through the district office and copying the District Commissioner ’’

He said the process is running smoothly with no incidents so far.

Janet Phiri, one of the applicants, has thanked government for decentralising the recruitment process and has described the process as fair and corruption free.

Ms Phiri has further praised and appreciated government for fulfilling their promises of employing more health workers.

‘‘Iam hoping that this time I will be picked, especially that the recruitment process is happening right here in Chinsali,’’ Ms Phiri said.

Government through the Ministry of Health across the country is currently conducting a recruitment process of 11,200 health workers.

