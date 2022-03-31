9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 31, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Kalusha Pays Tribute to Late Dr Kabungo

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Kalusha Pays Tribute to Late Dr Kabungo
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Football icon Kalusha Bwalya has paid tribute to former Chipolopolo Team Physical Dr. Joseph Kabungo.

Dr Kabungo passed on while he was on duty as a FIFA Doping Officer at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier match between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday night.

Kalusha has described Dr. Kabungo as a humble, courageous and hardworking.

“I am deeply saddened and devastated at the sudden passing of my young brother Dr Joseph Kabungo,” Kalusha wrote on his facebook page.

“I am honored and blessed to have known such a humble, courageous, hardworking committed spirit of a man like Dr Joseph Kabungo. The image of his gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts,” he said.

Dr. Kabungo is a former Mighty Mufulira Wanderers reserve goalkeeper.

“May the good Lord bless and comfort his family, the greatest football family in Zambia, Africa and the World, at this most difficult time. MHSRIEP.”

Dr. Kabungo was the National Team Physician when Chipolopolo won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon at the time Kalusha was FAZ President.

Previous articleDr. Joseph Kabungo died after collapsing as he was walking to a doping room

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kalusha Pays Tribute to Late Dr Kabungo

Football icon Kalusha Bwalya has paid tribute to former Chipolopolo Team Physical Dr. Joseph Kabungo. Dr Kabungo passed on while...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Prison Leopards Frustrate Zesco United

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United on Wednesday wasted a great opportunity to move within five points of leaders Red Arrows when they forced a 1-1 draw against...
Read more

Zesco United Battle to Cut Arrows Lead

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United on Wednesday battle not to waste a great opportunity to move within five points of leaders Red Arrows when they host Prison...
Read more

DIV 1 Wrap:Lumwana Open 3 Point Lead

Sports sports - 0
Promotion contenders Lumwana Radiants have opened a three point lead at the top FAZ National Division table with five matches officially remaining before the...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Asanovic Takes Positive From Friendly Tour

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic says there is a lot of optimism after his teams’ two friendlies in Turkey. Zambia won one and lost one friendly...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.