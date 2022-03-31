Football icon Kalusha Bwalya has paid tribute to former Chipolopolo Team Physical Dr. Joseph Kabungo.

Dr Kabungo passed on while he was on duty as a FIFA Doping Officer at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier match between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday night.

Kalusha has described Dr. Kabungo as a humble, courageous and hardworking.

“I am deeply saddened and devastated at the sudden passing of my young brother Dr Joseph Kabungo,” Kalusha wrote on his facebook page.

“I am honored and blessed to have known such a humble, courageous, hardworking committed spirit of a man like Dr Joseph Kabungo. The image of his gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts,” he said.

Dr. Kabungo is a former Mighty Mufulira Wanderers reserve goalkeeper.

“May the good Lord bless and comfort his family, the greatest football family in Zambia, Africa and the World, at this most difficult time. MHSRIEP.”

Dr. Kabungo was the National Team Physician when Chipolopolo won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon at the time Kalusha was FAZ President.