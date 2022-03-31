9.5 C
Sports
Updated:

Numba Says Zesco United's Draw With Prison is a Setback

Coach Mumamba Numba says Zesco United’s 1-1 draw against Prison Leopards at home on Wednesday is a setback in the team’s quest to defend the FAZ Super Division title.

Numba’s side Zesco wasted a great opportunity to move within five points of leaders Red Arrows when they forced a 1-1 draw against Prison at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zesco stayed second on the table with 49 points, seven behind leaders Arrows with six matches remaining in the season.

“For us this result is a setback in our pursuit to challenge for the league title. We came into this game wanting to reduce the point difference to five but unfortunately the chances that we created we wasted a myriad of chances which has costed us the three points,” Numba told journalists in post match interview.

Numba said Zesco can make amends in the remaining six matches.

“I think we still have a lot of games to go, I think six games is good enough for us to make amends and win the title. All we need is just to fight hard so that we win our own games,” he said.

Zesco’s next fixture is a local derby against Ndola rivals Forest Rangers.

