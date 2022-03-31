9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 31, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

State closes case in which Postmaster General, 2 directors allegedly stole over K300 million Social Cash Transfer Funds

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News State closes case in which Postmaster General, 2 directors allegedly stole over...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Following testimonies from 11 witnesses in court, State has closed the case in which former Postmaster General McPherson Chanda and two Directors are accused of stealing K335,108,834.00, the money meant for Social Cash Transfer Fund.

The two others are former Finance Director Best Mwaichi and former Director for Operations Isaac Kamwimba.

The trio stands charged with 13 counts of Theft by Public Servant.

The arresting officer Victor Mutantabowa told the Financial and Economic Crimes Court in Ndola being presided over by Kaunda Sakwanda that the accused persons stole the money subject to the charges before the court when they fraudulently converted its use.

Mutantabowa explained that each time Social Cash Transfer Funds were placed into a fixed deposit account amounted to theft because the same was done without the consent of the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services.

Other witnesses who testified were two bank officials from Absa namely Susan Chanda Kapeso who confirmed receiving instructions to place funds into a fixed deposit account and Gideon Chibwe from the same firm who confirmed that following instructions to place funds into a fixed deposit account, funds were later placed into a fixed deposit account.

On Tuesday. the Court heard from Oliver Joe Phiri who is in charge of reconciliation of accounts at Zampost that the money which was placed into the fixed deposit account was intended to benefit the vulnerable and that the vulnerable would not be paid anything during the time that the money remained in the fixed deposit account.

The court has set 18th April 2022 as the date for the case to answer the ruling while 21st and 22nd April 2022 have been set for the commencement of defence should the accused persons be found with a case to answer.

Previous articleAirtel posts K693 million profit after tax

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

State closes case in which Postmaster General, 2 directors allegedly stole over K300 million Social Cash Transfer Funds

Following testimonies from 11 witnesses in court, State has closed the case in which former Postmaster General McPherson Chanda...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

We are not readvertising health sector jobs-Masebo

General News Chief Editor - 0
Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has denied reports that the Ministry will readvertise the recruitment of health workers. Ms. Masebo said the recruitment advert will run...
Read more

One person burnt to death as inferno sweeps through Kapiri-Mposhi market

General News Chief Editor - 10
One person has been burnt to death in a fire that gutted nine makeshift restaurants at Kapiri Mposhi Town Council New Bus Station. The man...
Read more

Media Liaison Committee to make final amendment to the ZAMEC draft Bill

General News Chief Editor - 3
The government will next week meet with the Media Liaison Committee to discuss the way forward regarding the Zambia Media Council (ZAMEC) draft Bill. The...
Read more

HR audit at LCC gains momentum

General News Chief Editor - 9
The on-going Human Resource and Qualifications Audit that commenced on Tuesday has gathered momentum. The Local Government Service Commission-LGSC commenced a robust Human Resource...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.