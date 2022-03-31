Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has denied reports that the Ministry will readvertise the recruitment of health workers.

Ms. Masebo said the recruitment advert will run its course and all applicants will be considered as such.

She said at the end of this advert, her Ministry shall consider all issues and concerns raised by all stakeholders including the various health associations regarding any irregularities and mistakes that may have been brought to its attention.

“As earlier stated nothing is cast in stone. As a listening government we shall continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure fairness, equality and equity in this recruitment process,” she said.

“Please do not give money to anybody who is cheating you that they shall employ you. Report any acts of corruption to PS MOH. Be wise and let’s work together to ensure that this process succeeds.”