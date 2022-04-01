9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 1, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nkana Home Game Fans Ban Reduced to Two Games

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Nkana Home Game Fans Ban Reduced to Two Games
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The FAZ Appeals Committee has reduced the punishment slapped on Nkana Football Club for the crowd trouble that characterized their Week 20 Super Division match against Red Arrows.
Nkana contested the decision by the Disciplinary Committee to ban spectators for their home matches for the remainder of the season and fined them K150,000 made last week.

The appeal of the ban on spectators was reduced to two home matches from the date of the initial verdict while the fine was slashed to K15, 000.

“The committee decided to reduce the ban on playing home matches without spectators from the rest of the season to two (02) matches with effect from 21st March 2022. The committee decided that Nkana should pay for the damages occasioned during the violence but are reprieved from paying for the losses incurred,” reads part of the Appeals Committee verdict.

“The committee decided that Nkana should pay K15, 000 within seven days from the date of communication of this decision.”

The Appeals Committee averred that the written submission by Nkana was enough dispositions to decide on.

“The committee considered Article 31 (1) of the FAZ Disciplinary Code which says the facts contained in Match Officials reports are presumed accurate,” the Appeals Committee stated.

Meanwhile, the committee cleared Red Arrows of any negligence on their part in terms of providing security.

The Disciplinary Committee found Nkana guilty for the violence that characterized their Week 20 match with Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium on January 22, 2022.

Previous articleWe must remain resilient – HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkana Home Game Fans Ban Reduced to Two Games

The FAZ Appeals Committee has reduced the punishment slapped on Nkana Football Club for the crowd trouble that characterized...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Numba Says Zesco United’s Draw With Prison is a Setback

Sports sports - 0
Coach Mumamba Numba says Zesco United’s 1-1 draw against Prison Leopards at home on Wednesday is a setback in the team’s quest to defend...
Read more

Kalusha Pays Tribute to Late Dr Kabungo

Sports sports - 2
Football icon Kalusha Bwalya has paid tribute to former Chipolopolo Team Physical Dr. Joseph Kabungo. Dr Kabungo passed on while he was on duty as...
Read more

Prison Leopards Frustrate Zesco United

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United on Wednesday wasted a great opportunity to move within five points of leaders Red Arrows when they forced a 1-1 draw against...
Read more

Zesco United Battle to Cut Arrows Lead

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United on Wednesday battle not to waste a great opportunity to move within five points of leaders Red Arrows when they host Prison...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.