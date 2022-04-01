The FAZ Appeals Committee has reduced the punishment slapped on Nkana Football Club for the crowd trouble that characterized their Week 20 Super Division match against Red Arrows.

Nkana contested the decision by the Disciplinary Committee to ban spectators for their home matches for the remainder of the season and fined them K150,000 made last week.

The appeal of the ban on spectators was reduced to two home matches from the date of the initial verdict while the fine was slashed to K15, 000.

“The committee decided to reduce the ban on playing home matches without spectators from the rest of the season to two (02) matches with effect from 21st March 2022. The committee decided that Nkana should pay for the damages occasioned during the violence but are reprieved from paying for the losses incurred,” reads part of the Appeals Committee verdict.

“The committee decided that Nkana should pay K15, 000 within seven days from the date of communication of this decision.”

The Appeals Committee averred that the written submission by Nkana was enough dispositions to decide on.

“The committee considered Article 31 (1) of the FAZ Disciplinary Code which says the facts contained in Match Officials reports are presumed accurate,” the Appeals Committee stated.

Meanwhile, the committee cleared Red Arrows of any negligence on their part in terms of providing security.

The Disciplinary Committee found Nkana guilty for the violence that characterized their Week 20 match with Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium on January 22, 2022.