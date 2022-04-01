As global oil price conditions continue to tighten under the weight of the ongoing uncertainty around the Ukraine – Russia conflict, the President is urging both citizens and industry players to be extra resilient as the government continues to aggressively work towards stabilizing and ultimately lowering the pump of fuel and improve the general economic welfare of the Zambian people.

According to a statement released to the media yesterday by the president’s spokesperson, Mr Anthony Bwalya, the president said that it is important to note, that in the midst of the potential for economic disruption being caused by fuel pricing disturbances on the global market, there are still very strong signs of positive economic resilience within the local economy as can be seen through government’s ability to follow through on key commitments such as the delivery of Constituency Development Fund, which has so far seen all constituencies receive at least K6m of their CDF allocation, the successful rollout of a much improved social cash transfer program with more than 1 million vulnerable citizens being supported, as well as the implementation of the free education program for children up to grade 12.

“It must also be noted, that as part of increasing economic resilience among the most vulnerable, government has undertaken the payment of salary arrears for local government employees through the discharge of all local government equalization fund arrears, as well as paying all FRA arrears to farmers.

“It must further be noted, that these measures, coupled by the ongoing mass recruitment of health workers, with the recruitment of education workers soon to be unveiled, will go a long way towards mitigating household poverty and economic hopelessness among citizens.

“We are also urging the industry and industry leaders, particularly across the transport and manufacturing sectors, to actively continue working and collaborating with government in ensuring that we keep logistical and production disruptions to an absolute minimum as both sectors play a crucial role in keeping the wheels of the economy turning, ” concluded the statement.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

Presidential Spokesperson

31 March 2022