Kitwe City Council has received the 2022 first quarter Constituency Development Funds (CDF) for four constituencies out of its five constituencies.

The constituencies that have received their CDF allocation are Chimwemwe, Kwacha, Nkana and Wusakile constituencies while Kamfinsa has not received it.

Each of the four constituencies has been allocated a total of K5.1 million in addition to the K635, 000 that was given to each of the constituencies in January this year for the secondary school’s bursary scheme.

This is according to a statement released to the media in Kitwe today by Kitwe City Council Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba.

And Ms. Mwamba has since urged the CDF committees to expedite the selection process of projects so that they can be approved by the Minister of Local Government and Urban Development for early commencement of the projects.

The release of the CDF is expected to intensify development projects that will be undertaken by local contractors in their respective constituencies.

This will in turn create jobs for youths and all other citizens throughout the country as projected by the New Dawn government which is focused on improving the living standards of people both in rural and urban areas.

The government increased the CDF allocation from K1.6 to K25.7 million.