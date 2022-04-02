The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and bus operators have held a consultative meeting, to consider the request by transport operators to increase bus fares.

RATSA Public Relations Manager Fredrick Mubanga said the meeting was also attended by the Consumers Rights Association of Zambia, Passengers Association of Zambia and the Bus Drivers Association of Zambia to discuss the proposed increase in bus fares.

The proposal to increase bus fares comes in the wake of the increase in fuel pump prices by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) announced on March, 31, 2022.

Mr Mubanga stated that the proposed increase in bus fares will only be effected after approval by all concerned stakeholders including the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.

Mr Mubanga added that the move is in line with the conditions pursuant to which the Road Service Licenses (RSL) are granted.

“According to subsection 12 (d) of Section 108 of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002 underscores that a person applying for a Road Service License and a holder of such a license applying for its variation, shall submit to the Director the rate of fares of the proposed services,” he stated.

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) yesterday adjusted upwards the pump prices of petroleum products by K4.54/litre for Petrol, K4.68/litre for Diesel and K3.93/litre for Kerosene.

The increase in pump prices is due to the continued strain in global oil supply mainly due to the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has exerted additional pressure on the already escalating oil prices on the international market.

Meanwhile, transport operators and commuters in Ndola have raised concern over the upward adjustment of fuel pump price as announced by the Energy Regulations Board (ERB).

Bus and Drivers Association Ndola Spokesperson James Chama says government should consider subsidizing fuel to protect citizens that are already grappling with other economic turbulences.

Mr. Chama observed that the spiral effect of fuel prices will not only affect the transport sector and commuters but the prices of every other commodity.

He explained that fuel increment will result in increased bus and taxi fares which may cause business to decline as the majority of people may not afford the new fares.

“Our customers may resort to other means like walking to their destinations and us as transport operators will lose out on business,” said Mr Chama

And Chisokone Bus station chairperson, George Litana, appealed to government to come up with measures to mitigate the effects of increment of fuel pump price.

Meanwhile, Alliance for Good Governance (AGG), president Joseph Chileshe says government should look for cheaper sources in the procurement of fuel in order to ensure stability and possibly cheaper fuel.

Mr. Chileshe suggested that a lasting solution lies in local production of fuel while the short term should be withdrawal of irrelevant taxes in order to cushion on the fuel prices.