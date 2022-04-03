9.5 C
Sports
Red Arrows Reach 2022 ABSA Cup to Keep Double Dream Alive

Red Arrows stayed on course for a 2021/2022 season double after reaching the 2022 ABSA Cup final.

The FAZ Super League leaders, who are six games away from the Zambian title, beat Green Eagles 2-0 in Sunday’s semifinal played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Allasane Diarra put Arrows ahead in the 6th minute before substitute Edward Tembo scored the final goal with five minutes left in the second half.

Arrows are returning to the ABSA Cup for the first time since they lifted it in 2013.

The result saw Eagles dreams of a debut ABSA Cup final appearance dashed at the semifinal stage for the third time.

Meanwhile, Arrows will face Napsa Stars in the final on April 16 to be played across town at National Heroes Stadium.

2012 champions Napsa reached the final on Saturday following a 4-2 post-match penalty win over Nkana after their match ended scoreless at Woodlands Stadium.

Both Napsa and Arrows are gunning for second ABSA Cup titles.

