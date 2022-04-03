Preparations have heightened in the tourist capital Livingstone ahead of the state visit by Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

A check by ZANIS found a team of senior government officials led by Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Namani Monze, inspecting some works at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport, the Mukuni Big Five and the Victoria Falls in Livingstone.

Billboards with messages of welcoming the visiting President and the host President Hakainde Hichilema to Livingstone, have been mounted along the Mosi-Otunya and Airport Roads and in the central business district of Livingstone.

According to the programme made available to ZANIS, President Kagame will be welcomed at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport by his Zambian counterpart President Hakainde Hichilema on Monday, 4th April 2022.

The two Heads of State are expected to hold bilateral talks as well as sample tourism packages offered in Livingstone.

The two Presidents are also scheduled to visit Kazungula bridge to familiarise themselves with new developments which the crossing point has brought about in Zambia and the entire Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Several Livingstone residents were seen preparing themselves to accord the two Presidents a thunderous welcome.