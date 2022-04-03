Local authority engineers in Zambia have assured the government that it will get value for money on projects that will be supervised by them in their respective districts.

Deputy Director of Works for Kaputa Town Council in Northern Province, Tina Kaunda, made the assurance shortly after having a practical exercise following a seven day training in capacity building for local authority engineers held in Mpika in Muchinga province.

Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) reports that Ms. Kaunda said the training has expanded the engineers’ knowledge and will be beneficial in the implementation of projects.

“We now have a better understanding of how to supervise work and this is a refresher course, so we need more of such,” she said.

She promised that she will do a good job once the construction of new jobs begins in Kaputa district.

Ms. Kaunda said the engineers will be able to diversify on how the monitoring of projects is done once they have the right equipment for construction works.

And National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) Highway Engineer for Monitoring and Evaluation, Sureya Malik, said the projects being implemented by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development are high value ventures.

Mr. Malik said after the seven days long training, local authority engineers are expected to carry out the projects in a more passionate manner knowing that the infrastructure that will be constructed will affect the local communities.

“It is our intention that after this training, the engineers will go back with a different perspective and will conduct projects in a more passionate manner,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Technical Assistant Stephen Malubila said the engineers will be expected to take centre stage in ensuring that there is quality infrastructure in the country.

Mr. Malubila added that the government would like to see to it that projects are managed within a reasonable time and must be of high quality.

“The new dawn administration would like to see projects managed within a reasonable time and they must be of quality,” he said.

The seven day training in capacity building for local authority engineers drew engineers from Central, Northern and Muchinga provinces.