By Edward Chisanga

Lusaka Times of April 2, 2022 quoted Germany Ambassador, Anne Wagner–Mitchell as saying, “Zambia has enough resources to realize its development agenda.”

My niece, Gemanini was quick to respond to the comments.

She quipped, “There’re two parts in the Ambassador’s statement. The first which I agree with is that Zambia has enough resources. The second, ‘To realize its development agenda’ is what I’m at variance with. I would not combine the two parts. Abundant resources on their own mean nothing as we have witnessed for many years about Zambia and other African countries like DRC. They must be converted into wealth. Among others, two factors are responsible. One is human capital with enough quality to convert sleeping resources into wealth creation, poverty reduction, good health, abundant food for each Zambian family and a good smile on each face. There’s an old story: Singapore had no natural resources like Zambia. But its quality human capital has created massive wealth that has almost eliminated poverty and integrated the country in global manufacturing and ICT and networks.”

What else would you tell the German Ambassador?

“It is no accident that Singapore’s manufacturing sector, accounting for about 25% of GDP is the dominant industry. The countries relies on exports of products such as electronics, chemicals, biomedical sciences, logistics and transport engineering. Singapore is also specialized in financial services whose industry has only known growing due to pro-business and political characteristics of the country. Experts say, ‘Singapore’s’ financial services market place facilitates the transfer of knowledge, processes, technology and skills between global, regional and domestic markets. All this seems to have been based on planning from many years ago.”

I interrupted and asked her, “What do you mean, based on planning?”

“Singapore’s educational system provides for students to learn about things that they will end up doing in future when they grow up. I read a text from Government that explained the main characteristics of education. One was that all the school experiences ‘help to cultivate in our students qualities such as creativity, collaboration, compassion – life skills that are essential in a rapidly changing world. Through nurturing the joy of learning and encouraging entrepreneurial dare, our students can develop the intrinsic motivation to explore and discover their interests as well as pursue their passions. We also want to inculcate in them values such as respect, responsibility, resilience, integrity, care and harmony, all of which are important for a cohesive, multi-racial and multi-cultural society.”

Then I asked, “So, one can argue that their school system teaches students skills like manufacturing, innovation and how to make products?”

“Absolutely. Singapore includes in their students’ schooling system practical things like learning about industry and other entrepreneurial sectors. Children learn from their parents and take over business when they grow.”

“What about Zambia?“ I asked.

“Meanwhile, Zambia, our country with unbridled resources that we gasconade about keeps sliding back in development. Our school system is questionable. It doesn’t focus on skills development and innovation for jobs. It is no wonder many would like it changed“

“Is there anything else you would tell the Ambassador?” I asked her.

“I would tell her that resources too need technology to transform them from raw to processed items for exports. Singapore is a technology country. It is that technology that has largely helped it to bring structural change and transformation leading to integration in the global economy.”

Then, I asked her, “Why does all this matter to the German Ambassador?”

She retorted, “Let me begin by stating that Zambia has an Embassy in Germany aimed at, among other things, promoting trade and investment. But do you know that in 2020, according to Unctadstat data shown in Table 1 below, Zambia’s total exports were only US$50million and imports only US$52 million while Germany’s exports were only US$47 million and imports US$ 80 million? Different sources of statistics provide variations in trade numbers but they are not far from each other.”

“What do other sources say?” I asked.

“Well, for example, OEC source says Zambia’s exports were US$78.5 million while Germany’s exports to US$60.9 million. Zambia Development Agency, then acting Manager for Investment Promotion, Samson Simwanda was quoted as saying in 2021 that goods worth over US$, 9,000 were in the last six years exported to Germany, signifying the need to enhance collaboration between Zambia and the EU. He observed the need to increase exports to Germany. During a German-Zambia Business Webinar, he called on German investors to explore the vast investment opportunities in Zambia.’ But I don’t know if Germans have since responded. What I heard from the Ambassador was, ‘Germany is supporting government through implementing various projects in the fields of water and sanitation, good governance as well as food and nutrition.’ I don’t know if that is what Mr. Simwanda was asking Germany to invest in.”

Table 1: Trade in all products between Zambia and Germany in US millions

2020 Germany from Zambia Imports 80 Germany to Zambia Exports 47 Zambia from Germany Imports 52 Zambia to Germany Exports 50 Source: Unctadstat

“ So, what is your main point that Zambians should listen to as you advise Germans and their partnership with us?” I would be excited if the Ambassador highlighted what Germans are doing to help us integrate our economy in the global economy. Global integration creates wealth through exports and investment. If we are integrated, we will be able to do on our own what Germans are helping us to do, like on water and sanitation, good governance and food and nutrition. Our German partners should be looking at the bigger picture that has multiplier effects. The German Ambassador is certainly aware of the Chinese saying, ‘ . Give a Man a Fish, and You Feed Him for a day. Teach a Man to Fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.’ Developing human capital is our own internal matter. We must do better to do this. In terms of technology, the Ambassador will do well to advise us on what attracts foreign direct investment in manufacturing from Germans to Zambians. She should feel free to tell us why we have not been able to convince Germans to come to Zambia and share with us their extraordinary manufacturing skills and how we must cajole them. Like the USA, China and others, Germany is the hub of manufacturing.”

“But what are we Zambians asking Germans to do to help us move towards economic structural change? Our Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary thanked the Ambassador for her country’s support to the province adding that issues of nutrition are critical to the province. He said, ‘I’m glad that you are tackling issues of nutrition.’ Was he right?”

“He was right but this is a short- or medium-term solution. He should be asking from an advanced country like Germany support that would provide multiplier effects to development. He or she should be asking for capacity building, technology transfer, capacity building for human skills development to enable us to handle our own problems like nutrition. Zambians wish to know what Zambia-German projects are available for enhancing human capital development and technology transfer to our country from Germany to enable us integrate in global manufacturing and networks. Of course much of this must come from Zambians themselves. But considering global inter-dependence, it is not wishful thinking that Germany can support us to learn manufacturing and production processes. That too is the only way Zambia’s exports to Germany will improve both quantitatively and qualitatively.”

“Thanks niece Germanini. I think your insights will be observed and studied fully by our new Government and provides them with ideas of what manufacturing projects they can ask Germany to help us with. Surely, the Ambassador is challenged to rethink Germany’s development aid to Zambia, to include learning manufacturing processes. As usual, I will knock on your door again in future.”

“Thanks uncle. Anytime.”