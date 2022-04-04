President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, has arrived in the country for a two day state visit which is running from today, 4th to tomorrow 5th April, 2022.

The plane carrying the President Kagame touched down at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone at 10:20 hours Zambian time.

President Kagame was welcomed at the airport by President Hakainde Hichilema.

During the visit, President Kagame and President Hichilema are scheduled to hold bilateral talks which will focus on matters of mutual interest at bilateral, regional and international levels.

Bilateral talks will be followed by the signing of seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Zambia and Rwanda in various sectors which will promote the consolidation of ties between the two countries.

The state visit by President Kagame will provide an opportunity to share best practices in areas that will help unlock new opportunities for Zambia and her citizens.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo has reiterated that Zambia and Rwanda share long standing bilateral relations, which are anchored on shared values and mutual respect.

In a statement to ZANIS, Mr. Kakubo said the two countries have continued to strengthen bilateral ties through the exchange of high level visits as well as the establishment of the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) which is aimed at reviewing and strengthening cooperation in areas that include foreign relations, trade and industry, tourism, agriculture, sport, science and technology, information and communication technology, research and development, and gender among others.

He added that Zambia and Rwanda collaborate at regional, continental and international levels through the joint membership at the United Nations, the Commonwealth, the African Union, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

Mr. Kakubo said President Hichilema has emphasised the need to leverage the opportunities for intra-African trade, investment and tourism to ensure the resilience of economies and industries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation further said President Hichilema’s government is keen to emulate Rwanda’s success in the field of information and communication technology (ICT) as it pursues universal and affordable internet coverage for Zambians.

He pointed out that in tourism, Rwanda has effectively positioned itself as an international business destination through its intensive marketing efforts, adding that Zambia remains open to creating synergies in this sector.

“To this end, His Excellency President Kagame’s visit is expected to reinforce the bilateral relations, and further strengthen partnerships and cooperation at multilateral level in the furtherance of common development aspirations, based on mutual benefit for the people in the two countries.

President Kagame is expected to return to Rwanda tomorrow, 5th April, 2022 immediately after concluding his engagements.