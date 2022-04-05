9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

PRO’S HIT LIST

By sports
53 views
0
Sports PRO'S HIT LIST
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Here is a wrap of how our foreign-based stars performed at their respective clubs over the last four days.

=DR CONGO
Defenders Kabaso Chongo and Tandi Mwape played the full 90 minutes of TP Mazembe’s top two Group C clash against Egyptian club El Masry on Sunday.
Mazembe won 2-0 to cement top spot as both sides headed to the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

=SOUTH AFRICA
-Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was rested for Saturdays 3-0 CAF Champions League home win over El Merreikh of Sudan.
-Sekhukhune United: Midfielder Roderick Kabwe played the full 90 minutes while striker Justin Shonga was substituted in the 86th minute of Saturdays 1-1 away draw against Stellenbosch.
Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata missed the match due to a family bereavement.
-SuperSport United: Striker Gamphani Lungu came on in the 82nd minute of 9-man SuperSport’s 3-2 away loss at Golden Arrows on Saturday but was not on target.


=DENMARK
-Midtjylland: Midfielder Edward Chilufya on Sunday came on at the start of the second half of number two placed Midtjylland’s 1-0 away win over sixth positioned Silkeborg.
-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the opening 65 minutes of third placed Horsens 1-0 away win over Helsingor on Sunday.


=RUSSIA
Midfielder Klings Kangwa was substituted in the 90th minute of Arsenal-Tula’s 0-0 home draw against Akhmat Grozny on Saturday while Evans Kangwa did not make the team.


=TANZANIA
Midfielder Rally Bwalya on Sunday played the opening 79 minutes of Simba’s 4-0 home win over USGN of Niger to see them finish second in Group D and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals

=SCOTLAND
Glasgow Rangers striker Fashion Sakala came on as a 65th minute substitute for goal scorer Aaron Ramsey in Sundays 2-1 home loss to Celtic in the Old Firm derby.
Celtic opened a six-point lead over defending champions and second placed Rangers following that victory.

=ENGLAND
-Brighton: Enock Mwepu came on in the 79th minute of Saturdays 0-0 home draw against Norwich.
-Leicester City: Patson Daka came on in the 90th minute of Saturdays 1-1 away draw at Manchester United.

Previous articleUK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford to visit Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

PRO’S HIT LIST

Here is a wrap of how our foreign-based stars performed at their respective clubs over the last four days. =DR...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Red Arrows Reach 2022 ABSA Cup to Keep Double Dream Alive

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows stayed on course for a 2021/2022 season double after reaching the 2022 ABSA Cup final. The FAZ Super League leaders, who are six...
Read more

Nkana Fail to Reach 2022 ASBA Cup Final

Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars have qualified to the 2022 ABSA Cup finals after eliminating Nkana in Saturdays semifinals played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. The match was...
Read more

Nkana and Napsa Clash in ABSA Cup Semifinal

Sports sports - 0
Nkana and Napsa Stars clash in the first semifinal of the 2022 ABSA Cup at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. The game will pit two former...
Read more

Nkana Home Game Fans Ban Reduced to Two Games

Sports sports - 0
The FAZ Appeals Committee has reduced the punishment slapped on Nkana Football Club for the crowd trouble that characterized their Week 20 Super Division...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.