Here is a wrap of how our foreign-based stars performed at their respective clubs over the last four days.

=DR CONGO

Defenders Kabaso Chongo and Tandi Mwape played the full 90 minutes of TP Mazembe’s top two Group C clash against Egyptian club El Masry on Sunday.

Mazembe won 2-0 to cement top spot as both sides headed to the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was rested for Saturdays 3-0 CAF Champions League home win over El Merreikh of Sudan.

-Sekhukhune United: Midfielder Roderick Kabwe played the full 90 minutes while striker Justin Shonga was substituted in the 86th minute of Saturdays 1-1 away draw against Stellenbosch.

Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata missed the match due to a family bereavement.

-SuperSport United: Striker Gamphani Lungu came on in the 82nd minute of 9-man SuperSport’s 3-2 away loss at Golden Arrows on Saturday but was not on target.



=DENMARK

-Midtjylland: Midfielder Edward Chilufya on Sunday came on at the start of the second half of number two placed Midtjylland’s 1-0 away win over sixth positioned Silkeborg.

-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the opening 65 minutes of third placed Horsens 1-0 away win over Helsingor on Sunday.



=RUSSIA

Midfielder Klings Kangwa was substituted in the 90th minute of Arsenal-Tula’s 0-0 home draw against Akhmat Grozny on Saturday while Evans Kangwa did not make the team.



=TANZANIA

Midfielder Rally Bwalya on Sunday played the opening 79 minutes of Simba’s 4-0 home win over USGN of Niger to see them finish second in Group D and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals

=SCOTLAND

Glasgow Rangers striker Fashion Sakala came on as a 65th minute substitute for goal scorer Aaron Ramsey in Sundays 2-1 home loss to Celtic in the Old Firm derby.

Celtic opened a six-point lead over defending champions and second placed Rangers following that victory.

=ENGLAND

-Brighton: Enock Mwepu came on in the 79th minute of Saturdays 0-0 home draw against Norwich.

-Leicester City: Patson Daka came on in the 90th minute of Saturdays 1-1 away draw at Manchester United.