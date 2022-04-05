By Kapya Kaoma

Since the Bally cult took hold of the nation, I have wondered about the IQ of his worshipers. The worshipers of Baal in the Bible had an IQ high enough to accept that their god couldn’t bring fire down despite raining blood from their own bodies. In Zambia, however, worshipers of Baal their IQ I fail to understand; they see fire everywhere. Where there is a drought, Bally worshipers religiously accredit the biggest flood to Baal. If you tell them that the ground is still dry, and the grass is dead, your blood Bally worshipers pour as libations to Baal.

My simple question is, what has Bally fixed since taking power? If you live in Zambia, are you better off under the Bally administration? The truth is the cost of living has gone up; fuel is at K26, basic things like salt, impwa, kalembula, cisense, soap, electricity, and water are up, while kapenta, siavonga, bread, breef, sugar and toilet paper are now luxuries. Does the removal of tuition fees in Secondary schools alone erase the economic hardships this administration has imposed on Zambians? How about the shortage of drugs in hospitals? So why are Bally worshipers burying their heads in the sand? Is reality now subject to political affiliation? In other words, are facts adjudicated on the platform of party affiliation as opposed to observable evidence? Or are we living on two different planets; one for Zambians on planet Earth and another for Bally worshipers on Mars?

Are Bally worshipers ashamed that their dreams have been shattered so fast? To deny the reality that Baal has fixed nothing is simply illogical, foolish and shameful. Is it not just months ago when they shouted Aleisa? Is it not just months when they herald the arrival of the Savior who had a magical formula to transform Zambia? Didn’t they cheer when he said fuel will be K5, ubunga K50? How about selling Presidential jets? So what happened to 90 days? Did the rules of Mathematics change? It has been 90 days in the Bally budget year, and we have no drugs in hospitals.

Yet day in and day out, Zambians are realizing that they were conned into voting for a liar whose only interest was to hold power and make money for himself while singing anti-corruption songs.

They told us to wait for his budget and we did. What has changed? Nada! So what is wrong with the smart businessman who claimed to know the secrets of governance that previous administrations knew not; for only he was privileged to such sacred knowledge due to his unchallenged standing in the business world? Whether smart or not, how he got into that world his worshipers knew not. If they did, they would have realized it was Zambia’s public money that made him a billionaire. Unlike HH, Zambia does not have the pot of money from which HH can steal billions of dollars through receivership! The game is totally different and HH has no idea how to play it aside from tweeting!

Bally worshipers may offer libations and incense to their god. Yet when they walk into the supermarket and the markets, like Kapya Kaoma, their Kwacha is slowly becoming toilet paper. The economy knows no political party; we have only one currency. Unless one is an insider, the lie that gives “HH time” is only meant to stop UPND from bleeding disappointed Bally worshipers. Yet day in and day out, Zambians are realizing that they were conned into voting for a liar whose only interest was to hold power and make money for himself while singing anti-corruption songs. As for those who shouted Bally will fix it the most, they are awaiting the time when he will fix some jobs for them; only to see those small jobs taken by well-connected persons. For what is 11,000 or even 30,000 jobs in the country whose median age is less than 17? And how many Qualified teachers and nurses are unemployed in Zambia? Songs of nepotism we await.

As long as he continues to live in New Kasama, he robs himself of the moral power to make any economic case for harsh economic reforms needed to move Zambia forward.

The IQ of Bally worshipers surfaces when it comes to “blaming” everything on Lungu and PF. I get it. It is like a Christian who steals and then blames it on Satan. “Don’t punish me please. Satan sinned from the beginning and thus he must be blamed for my failures.” Such an argument makes sense on the surface. But where is personal responsibility? We have courts for that reason. The HH administration may blame the PF a million times, but the truth is, it is clueless about how to transform the Zambian economy. This is because HH has ignored the biggest resource for national development; Zambians themselves. He can global trot as much as he wants, but only the people of Zambia will develop Zambia.

Bally will fix nothing! He doesn’t have the humility and the character it takes to fix the nation. He must face his lies and tell the nation the truth that he made such promises out of ignorance. The truth is that Zambians must come together and make hard decisions if they have to develop the nation. As long as he continues to live in New Kasama, he robs himself of the moral power to make any economic case for harsh economic reforms needed to move Zambia forward. His unreasonable populist and ideological policies will only make him look foolish to the world. His attack dogs are quick to attack anybody who says anything against their god, but HH must understand that his worshipers are his worst enemies. They can only make him too pompous to the truth to an extent that he forgets to hold himself accountable to his office. As such, a precipitous cliff awaits him unless he realizes that humility births glory, while pride births humiliation. The earlier he learns this, the better.