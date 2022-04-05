The New Congress Party has reported the criminal conduct of Barbara Chama Mumba, a Zambian Citizen based in the United Kingdom who claims to have communicated information about a planned coup by the Zambian military and leaders from the PF regime.

NCP President Peter Chanda who was accompanied by a smaller crowd of women and youths, said the remarks by Ms Musamba Chama have the potential to cause a breach of peace and endanger the country’s security especially that has cast a serious distrust on the standing of our country’s Defence Forces.

Around March 1 to April, 4, 2022, Ms. Barbara Chama Mumba, recorded and circulated a video in which she alleges that some members of Zambia’s Defence Force are allegedly working with former President Edgar Lungu and Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay to overthrow a legitimately elected government, remarks which are fictitious.

In q filed complaint, Mr Chanda said the utterances by a Ms Musamba Mumba constitute criminal libel against former President Lungu, Mr. Findlay and the institutions of our government.

“By claiming that she has reported such information directly to Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, Ms Musamba Mumba is working with others in an orchestrated plot to commence arbitrary arrest and detention of persons based on information she claims to be passing to the President Hichilema,” he said.

The NCP has stated that the remarks by Ms Musamba Mumba are likely to raise discontent or disaffection among the people of Zambia and further incite violence against the named persons and the Defence Forces.

He further noted that the behavior by Ms Musamba Chama is equivalent to cyber bullying contrary to Section 71 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 and are likely to promote feelings of ill-will or hostility between people of different political factions in Zambia.

Meanwhile, the NCP has also requested the British Home Office on the status of Ms. Musamba Mumba who is widely viewed as an illegal immigrant who entered the UK on a paper visa which expired after she overstayed in the UK.

In a letter submitted to the British High Commission, Mr Chanda said the UK must prevent delinquents like Ms. Musamba Mumba from continuing to use the British jurisdiction as a safe haven to commit crimes and cyber bullying of our citizens.

