UK’s Minister for Africa Vicky Ford will visit Zambia from 5 to 7 April 2022 to continue building the modern partnership between the UK and Zambia.

Whilst in Zambia she will meet with key government and business stakeholders to showcase the two countries’ collaboration on areas of mutual interest such as girls’ education, illegal wildlife trade (IWT), and the cooperation between the UK and Zambia on international issues, including the global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Her visit will also include the launch of British Investment International (BII) in Zambia.

BII is the new British development finance institution that will invest billions in infrastructure and technology in low and middle income countries across Asia, Africa and the Caribbean.

Minister Ford will be accompanied by BII CEO Nick O’Donoghue for parts of her visit.

This will be Minister Ford’s first visit to Zambia since her appointment as Minister for Africa.

During her visit, she will pay a condolence visit to Mrs Banda, 4th President Rupiah Banda’s widow.

She will also visit projects which support Zambia’s efforts to tackle the illegal wildlife trade, remove the barriers preventing access to education for girls, and improve access to nutrition and health support in rural areas.

Minister Ford will also meet representatives from Zambia’s business community, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Stanley Kakubo, and the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Minister Ford, MP said, “I’m delighted to be coming to Zambia to see how the UK is working with President Hichilema’s government to support its development and economic objectives, and to foster cooperation between our countries on international issues where we have shared values and principles.”

“Millions of Zambians resolutely defended their right to determine their own future in their elections last year. At a time when fundamental human rights and freedoms across the globe are under a more severe threat than we have seen for years, the example set by Zambia gives us all strength that democracy will prevail. We also know that rebuilding the economy and providing education and opportunities for all, will require time and patience, but I can promise that the UK stands ready to support in these vital endeavours.”

“This is my first visit to Zambia, but it builds on the visits to Zambia by my predecessor as Minister for Africa, and the successful meetings I had with President Hichilema and Foreign Minister Kakubo in London last year. I’m looking forward to meeting them again and to continue building on the strong bonds between our countries.”

The visit to Zambia is part of a regional visit by Minister Ford and includes visits to Tanzania and Malawi.”