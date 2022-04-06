9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Emmanuel Mwamba Reports ZESCO to ACC over the Poles Tender

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Emmanuel Mwamba Reports ZESCO to ACC over the Poles Tender
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Opposition Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant, Emmanuel Mwamba has reported to the Anti-Corruption Commission a tender issued by ZESCO for the supply and delivery of 40,000 wooden poles.

ZESCO has shortlisted 10 foreign companies from Zimbabwe and South Africa to supply and deliver the poles.

In a letter dated 6th April 2022, Mr Mwamba said the use of direct bidding for a tender requiring colossal sums of money was being motivated by corruption.

Mr Mwamba has also requested the Zambia Public Procurement Authority to order the cancellation of the tender as it was not transparent or objective and irregularly issued.

Mr Mwamba said the action to exclude ZAFFICO, Copperbelt Forest Company and other Zambian companies was not justified and that the tender was being driven by motives of corruption as the method used to single-source the foreign suppliers, was dubious.

“Zambian entrepreneurs can arrange similar logistical arrangements to supply ZESCO with the Poles at the right quantity, time and price if given a fair chance and opportunity, ” he said.

Mr Mwamba said the use of direct bidding or single-sourcing is used in emergency circumstances and the supply of wooden poles to ZESCO did not warrant such a method and also wondered why local suppliers were denied an opportunity when on the list of the foreign ten (10) suppliers that ZESCO has shortlisted, it has middlemen on it.

“”The attempt to show that this procurement is urgent and required direct bidding to the exclusion of Zambian companies, and on the pretext that it will be cheaper for ZESCO is defeated by the presence of middlemen on the list and the exclusion of both ZAFFICO and Copperbelt Forest Company, ” he charged.

Mr. Mwamba delivered the letter to the ACC and signed an official statement of complaint.

Previous articleTraders at Chisokone plan a protest against influx of foreign traders

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Emmanuel Mwamba Reports ZESCO to ACC over the Poles Tender

Former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Opposition Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant, Emmanuel Mwamba has reported to the Anti-Corruption Commission a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Police warn and caution Chilufya Tayali as Pilato and opposition leaders oppose his detention

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
Police in Lusaka have recorded a warn and caution statement from Chilufya Tayali aged 47 of house number 38 Ngwezi road in Roma township...
Read more

UPND North West Youth Leader Welcomes the Arrest and Detention of Chilufya Tayali

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
UPND North Western Province Youth Chairperson Mr Bruce Kanema has welcomed the detention and possible prosecution of the EEP leader Mr chilufya Tayali for...
Read more

Increasing fuel prices with a gigantic margin of around K4 is a disastrous failure-Mpombo

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
The experienced politician and ex-diplomat Dr George Mpombo has said that the New Dawn Government must subsidise fuel in a bid to lower the...
Read more

Rwanda and Zambia signs 7 MoUs to further enhance ties and integration

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Rwanda and Zambia have signed seven Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) to further enhance ties and integration between the two countries. The MoUs were...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.