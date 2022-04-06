Former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Opposition Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant, Emmanuel Mwamba has reported to the Anti-Corruption Commission a tender issued by ZESCO for the supply and delivery of 40,000 wooden poles.

ZESCO has shortlisted 10 foreign companies from Zimbabwe and South Africa to supply and deliver the poles.

In a letter dated 6th April 2022, Mr Mwamba said the use of direct bidding for a tender requiring colossal sums of money was being motivated by corruption.

Mr Mwamba has also requested the Zambia Public Procurement Authority to order the cancellation of the tender as it was not transparent or objective and irregularly issued.

Mr Mwamba said the action to exclude ZAFFICO, Copperbelt Forest Company and other Zambian companies was not justified and that the tender was being driven by motives of corruption as the method used to single-source the foreign suppliers, was dubious.

“Zambian entrepreneurs can arrange similar logistical arrangements to supply ZESCO with the Poles at the right quantity, time and price if given a fair chance and opportunity, ” he said.

Mr Mwamba said the use of direct bidding or single-sourcing is used in emergency circumstances and the supply of wooden poles to ZESCO did not warrant such a method and also wondered why local suppliers were denied an opportunity when on the list of the foreign ten (10) suppliers that ZESCO has shortlisted, it has middlemen on it.

“”The attempt to show that this procurement is urgent and required direct bidding to the exclusion of Zambian companies, and on the pretext that it will be cheaper for ZESCO is defeated by the presence of middlemen on the list and the exclusion of both ZAFFICO and Copperbelt Forest Company, ” he charged.

Mr. Mwamba delivered the letter to the ACC and signed an official statement of complaint.