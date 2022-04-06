President Hakainde Hichilema has held the long-standing cordial relationship between Zambia and Sweden. President Hichilema has praised Sweden through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) for the continued support to Zambia in different aspects of the economy.

He explained that Zambia and Sweden have continued to nurture their relationship despite some of the challenges that the two countries have gone through.

President Hichilema was speaking at State House in Lusaka today, when Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Hultgard led a delegation of SIDA board members to pay a courtesy call on him.

He also commended Ms.Hultgard for the support in ensuring that there was respect for the rule of law and upholding of the tenants of democracy among political players in Zambia.

“SIDA through Sweden have a long standing relationship with Zambia, and let me thank you Ambassador in front of your team, for standing firm on issues of rule of law and democracy, you were courageous enough to hold meetings with us even when it was difficult under the previous regime,” he explained.

President Hichilema added that this has given the government a challenge to ensure that we promote and support the democracy of the country all the time.

He further informed the delegation how he executed one of his first jobs whose project was to do with SIDA.

He further thanked the SIDA board delegation for visiting Zambia and encouraged them to explore Zambia’s tourism sites.

And Swedish Ambassador to Zambia, Anna Hultgard pledged her country’s continued support to Zambia and congratulated President Hichilema for his commitment to restore the rule of law and economic transformation for the country.

Ms. Hultgard explained that President Hichilema’s stance on critical issues has earned him a good name.

She explained that this is why SIDA board members have been attracted to undertake a trip to Zambia, their first visit since 2019.

” I wish to pledge our continued support to Zambia and thank you so much for meeting us and the delegation, your positive approach to issues such as the rule of law and the economy has even attracted the body which has not undertaken any trip since 2019 to come to Zambia, ” she said.