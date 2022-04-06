The Global Entrepreneurship Network Zambia ( GENZ ) has commended President Hakainde Hichilema and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame for timely signing the seven Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two countries which took place in Livingstone yesterday.

GEN Zambia acting managing director Edwin Zulu says the MOU is key as it builds on his organisation’s vision of turning Zambia into the African Regional Global agriculture and food production, investment and trade hub.

In a statement to the media, Mr. Zulu noted that the MOUs lays a critical foundation as it will help Zambia use Rwanda as a key trade node into the East African Market adding that at the same time it will make Rwanda the East African Regional Hub.

“ Rwanda annually make about 180 million United States Dollars in tea and coffee hence providing a huge opportunity for Zambia to tap knowledge, ‘ he said.

Rwanda is now a leader of cotton and textiles value chains adding that Zambia has a huge opportunity to explore strategic partnerships.

He said that fisheries and livestock development and the manufacturing of annual feeds is also timely as GEN Zambia and the ministry of Small Scale and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) had a fruitful meeting on the same.

He has since advised the Zambian government to partner with Rwanda on issues to do with Smart Africa Initiative which is now Smart Zambia and relearn more on e-Governance as Rwanda is the champion of the Smart Africa Initiative.

Mr. Zulu further stated that the other critical area is to promote youth with professional exchange programs between Rwanda and Zambia especially on how Rwanda is using the development of the New Cities as key regional economic development strategy.

He added that there is also an urgent need for the Zambian government to have a special agreement on the aspects of e-Governance as a key strategy to avoid budget misuses and misappropriation.

Rwanda and Zambia today signed seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to further enhance ties and integration between the two countries.

The MoUs were signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakuko on behalf of Zambia and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Bituta signed on behalf of Rwanda.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema .