Wednesday, April 6, 2022
General News
Share ideas that will improve economy- Chitimukulu

By Chief Editor
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has urged Zambians to suggest ideas that will improve the country’s economic status, unlike condemning the government.

The Paramount Chief cited some challenges being experienced in the world such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine as some aspects that are destabilizing the global economy.

He noted that the increase in commodity prices has affected the whole world and cannot be blamed on the government.

The Paramount Chief was speaking when the United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary-General Batuke Imenda paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Mungwi district.

Chief Chitimukulu commended the new dawn administration for making strides in improving the welfare of people by introducing policies such as free education.

And Chief Nkweto of Chinsali district in Muchinga Province said the provision of free education by the government will allow every parent to send their children to school.

Chief Nkweto also asked Zambians to give President Hakainde Hichilema time as he focuses on the economic transformation agenda.

And Mr. Imenda pledged the Party’s commitment to work with traditional leaders to improve people’s livelihood.

He appealed to the Paramount Chief to help government by explaining policies to his subjects as the President is working hard to improve the economy.

