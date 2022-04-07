The Joint Investigations Team has recorded a warn and caution statement from Patriotic Front member Geoffrey Mwamba aged 63 of New Kasama, for the offence of Conflict of Interest Contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said it is further alleged that Mr. Mwamba was in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime Contrary to Section 71 of the forfeiture of proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

He said Mr. Mwamba has further been warned and cautioned for the offence of Fraudulent False Accounting Contrary to Section 326 of the Penal Code Act Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

This is in relation to various contracts awarded to a company known as Curzon Global Limited by the Ministry of Defence in 2013 when he was Minister of Defence amounting to US$7.1 million where he allegedly had an interest.

And Mr. Hamoonga said the investigations team has warned and cautioned Mr. Adolphus Mubanga aged 58 of Makeni, in Lusaka, a country representative for Curzon Global Limited for the offence of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of Crime Contrary to the laws of Zambia.

The interrogation at Ministry of Home Affairs lasted more than Seven (7) hours from around 09:00 hours .

And immediately after the interrogation, Mr Mwamba expressed shock at how he was interrogated in the matter he is not aware of.

Mr Mwamba told Journalists that he was showed documents which did not have his signature.

The former Defence Minister added that he ready to be arrested and face his accusers in the Courts of Law.

Mr Mwamba said he knows too well that the matter will not go anywhere once taken to Court because he is innocent.