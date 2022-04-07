9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 7, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

GBM quizzed over $7 million dollars deal

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines GBM quizzed over $7 million dollars deal
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Joint Investigations Team has recorded a warn and caution statement from Patriotic Front member Geoffrey Mwamba aged 63 of New Kasama, for the offence of Conflict of Interest Contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said it is further alleged that Mr. Mwamba was in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime Contrary to Section 71 of the forfeiture of proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.

He said Mr. Mwamba has further been warned and cautioned for the offence of Fraudulent False Accounting Contrary to Section 326 of the Penal Code Act Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

This is in relation to various contracts awarded to a company known as Curzon Global Limited by the Ministry of Defence in 2013 when he was Minister of Defence amounting to US$7.1 million where he allegedly had an interest.

And Mr. Hamoonga said the investigations team has warned and cautioned Mr. Adolphus Mubanga aged 58 of Makeni, in Lusaka, a country representative for Curzon Global Limited for the offence of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of Crime Contrary to the laws of Zambia.

The interrogation at Ministry of Home Affairs lasted more than Seven (7) hours from around 09:00 hours .

And immediately after the interrogation, Mr Mwamba expressed shock at how he was interrogated in the matter he is not aware of.

Mr Mwamba told Journalists that he was showed documents which did not have his signature.

The former Defence Minister added that he ready to be arrested and face his accusers in the Courts of Law.

Mr Mwamba said he knows too well that the matter will not go anywhere once taken to Court because he is innocent.

Previous articleUK hails new dawn govt’s free education policy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

GBM quizzed over $7 million dollars deal

The Joint Investigations Team has recorded a warn and caution statement from Patriotic Front member Geoffrey Mwamba aged 63...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HH thanks Swedish Ambassador for standing firm on issues of rule of law and democracy

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
President Hakainde Hichilema has held the long-standing cordial relationship between Zambia and Sweden. President Hichilema has praised Sweden through the Swedish International Development Cooperation...
Read more

Emmanuel Mwamba Reports ZESCO to ACC over the Poles Tender

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Opposition Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant, Emmanuel Mwamba has reported to the Anti-Corruption Commission a tender issued by ZESCO for...
Read more

Police warn and caution Chilufya Tayali as Pilato and opposition leaders oppose his detention

Headlines Chief Editor - 36
Police in Lusaka have recorded a warn and caution statement from Chilufya Tayali aged 47 of house number 38 Ngwezi road in Roma township...
Read more

UPND North West Youth Leader Welcomes the Arrest and Detention of Chilufya Tayali

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
UPND North Western Province Youth Chairperson Mr Bruce Kanema has welcomed the detention and possible prosecution of the EEP leader Mr chilufya Tayali for...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.