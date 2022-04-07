Pilato is an icon who strengthens democracy, represents the best of Zambia, and “challenges us, as human beings, to give expression to our highest ideals”, University of Zambia lecturer Sishuwa Sishuwa has observed.

In a series of tweets celebrating the birthday of musician Chama Fumba popularly known as Pilato which fell yesterday, Sishuwa hailed the multi-talented artist as an inspiration to many.

He said Fumba challenges people to embrace their responsibilities.

“Happy birthday Pilato and long may you run. You represent what is possible and the best of Zambia.

“Thank You for what you do to make things work, to strengthen democracy, to lead by example, and to challenge us, as human beings, to give expression to our highest ideals”, he wrote.

Sishuwa also praised Pilato as an icon in Zambia’s civil society movement.

“You are an icon in the civil society movement and an inspiration to many people. You champion causes larger than democracy and challenge us to embrace our human responsibilities.

“The reality is that individuals like you are very few. Please know that I treasure you, as many do”, Dr Sishuwa tweeted.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International regional director for Southern and Eastern Africa Deprose Muchena praised Pilato as a wonderful human being and principled young man.

“Happy birthday to a dear brother

@iampilato. A wonderful human being. Principled young man”, Muchena wrote in response to Sishuwa’s tweet.

International trade and investment leader Trevor Simumba who is also a Senior Trade Expert at the African Union Commission described Pilato as “a man of great courage and conviction”.

Fumba celebrated his birthday yesterday.