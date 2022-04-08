9.5 C
Mighty Suffer Promotion Race Setback

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers on Thursday missed a golden opportunity to get into the promotion position afer suffering a 1-0 loss to Napsa Stars in Lusaka.

Thomas Banda scored the only goal in this Week 30 match of the FAZ National Division One Championship played at Sunset Stadium Lusaka.

Mighty would have moved into fourth position had they beaten Napsa.

Wanderers remains number five on the table with 46 points from 30 matches played.

Third placed Napsa have 53 points from 30 matches played.

Lumwana Radiants are top of the Division One table with 60 points.

Second placed FC Muza sits on 57 points.

Nchanga Rangers are fourth on the table with 47 points as at Week 30.

