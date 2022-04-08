9.5 C
Economy
President Hakainde Hichilema Commissions Standard chartered bank head office

President Hakainde Hichilema has charged that Zambia’s economy greatly needs investment and his administration is committed to fostering private sector development.

President Hichilema said that the private sector is at the top agenda of his administration’s economic turnaround objectives.

He has disclosed that his government will this month launch the public-private partnership dialogue for development, an instrument that will create a dialogue process with the business sector on a routine basis with the government.

President Hichilema was speaking in Lusaka yesterday when he officially launched the futuristic 40 million dollars energy-efficient greenhouse standard chartered bank head office.

And speaking earlier standard chartered bank Zambia Chief Executive Officer Herman Kasekende said that the bank has invested massively in digital technology and increasing financial inclusion.

Mr Kasekende further said that the bank is playing a pivotal role in its partnership with the government by being a bridge for direct foreign investment into Zambia.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered Bank Chief Executive Officer for Africa and Middle East Sunil Kaushal said that for the 115 years the bank has been in existence in Zambia, it has been a facilitator of capital into the economy.

Mr. Kaushal said that the bank is committed to investing in communities under three pillars namely education, employment creation and entrepreneurship.

