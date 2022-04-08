The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership on the Copperbelt has reacted angrily to Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya’s appeal that the Government suspends operations at the Black Mountain due to continued disregard for environmental and road safety regulations by operators.

Heavy trucks carrying material from the Black Mountain have been seen emitting dust while dropping part of the slug on Chibuluma Road, Central Street in Nkana West and other roads near the Kitwe Central Business District.

When checking on the impact of transporting material from Black Mountain on the community, Ms Mpasa described the situation as chaos.

But UPND Copperbelt Deputy Spokesperson Sam Mwikisa has issued a reaction accusing Ms. Mwaya of politicizing the New Dawn Government’s empowerment programmes such as the Black Mountain.

Mr. Mwikisa said the UPND on the Copperbelt will not tolerate individuals politicizing the New Dawn Government’s empowerment programmes.

He said the ruling party has taken note of some individuals on the Copperbelt who are playing politics where it is not necessary.

Mr. Mwikisa said negative comments against operations at the Black Mountain borders on frustrating Government efforts to empower Youths, Women and the Communities.

He said the former self centered ruling Party of members are ashamed of how the New Dawn Administration is handling empowerment and recruitment programmes without political or corruption lenses.

“Copperbelt UPND will not tolerate individuals politicizing empowerment programmes. We have taken note of some individuals on the Copperbelt who are playing politics where it’s not necessary. As a party in Government we have been focused on assisting the Government to deliver on our manifesto which is the blueprint of development on which Zambians gave us the mandate to govern the Nation for a term of five years.

However, our colleagues have started playing politics where it’s not necessary while the Government is implementing various programs especially on the Copperbelt,” Mr. Mwikisa said.

“We would like to request those politicizing the black mountain empowerment program to refrain from such politics as it borders on frustrating Government efforts to empower Youths, Women and the Communities with such a programme. As Copperbelt residents we all know that the Black Mountain was just a preserve for TWO families and a few high ranked PF Cadres but now it’s an empowerment program for everyone on the Copperbelt without any form of segregation,” he said.

“We know that the former self centered ruling Party of members are ashamed of how the New Dawn Administration is handling empowerment and recruitment programs without political or corruption lenses. This has disturbed PF as they believe in segregate empowerment and corrupt based recruitment programs. The wild statements being made by PF Leaders on the black mountain is meant to bring confusion and lead to stopping the operations at the black mountain and make Copperbelt residents poorer,” Mr. Mwikisa said.

Mr. Mwikisa urged people on the Copperbelt to support the UPND Government.

“We ask PF leaders with some civic positions or legislative positions to use such positions for the benefit of the electorates not for their political parties. We further want to remind them that this is not time to do politics but deliver for our people. Lastly we would like to request residents of Kitwe and indeed Copperbelt residents to ignore these selfish PF individuals and support the UPND Government under the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. Lastly, to our Copperbelt residents especially in Kitwe, please be informed that the office of the DC, Copperbelt Minister and the Mines Minister are open for you at any time to engage with them for any queries and other programs that your Government has put in place,” he said.

Chaos has continued to characterize operations at the Black Mountain.

Last Friday, some youths rioted near St. Anthony and Kandabwe Compounds in Kitwe to air their grievances regarding the material they are being given from the Black Mountain.

The irate youths, who blocked part of Chibuluma Roads with stones and logs, alleged that they are being given worthless material from the Black Mountain.

The New Dawn Government recently handed over a 30% portion of the Black Mountain to community cooperatives.