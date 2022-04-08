Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba says they are not giving up yet on the prospect of retaining their FAZ Super League title as leaders Red Arrows grip tightens with five games left to play.

The defending champions are currently second and seven points behind Arrows who are aiming for their first league title since 2004.

Zesco have been playing catch-up all season and for the first time in years have note even tasted top spot at any time this season.

They are in action this Saturday when they host one of three teams to have led the log, Buildcon, at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The match against fifth placed Buildcon comes less than three days after Zesco played another Ndola derby at the same venue against Forest Rangers whom they beat 1-0.

“I think we need to consolidate our position on the log and run away from the team following us so the games that are coming ahead of us are very crucial and important,” Numba said.

Zesco are three points ahead of perennial contenders Green Eagles who frustrated them on March 24 away in Choma where they finished 0-0.

“We have always emphasized to the players that need we have to fight very hard because every team wants to beat us,” Numba said.

“So for us to beat these teams we have to be at our best. I think we still have a bit of hope. Five games are enough and all we need is to win our games.

“We should not look at Red Arrows but win our games.”

Meanwhile, Arrows also have a huge derby test on the same afternoon when they host Zanaco at Nkoloma Stadium.

Two more wins should they beat Zanaco would be enough for them to end the contest.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 30

09/04/2022

Konkola Blades-Kafue Celtic

Kabwe Warriors-Nkwazi

Zesco United-Buildcon

Kansanshi Dynamos-Forest

Rangers

Chambishi-Lusaka Dynamos

13h00:Green Buffaloes-Green

Eagles

15h00:Red Arrows-Zanaco

10/04/2022

13h00:Indeni-Power Dynamos

15h00:Nkana-Prison Leopards