Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba says they are not giving up yet on the prospect of retaining their FAZ Super League title as leaders Red Arrows grip tightens with five games left to play.
The defending champions are currently second and seven points behind Arrows who are aiming for their first league title since 2004.
Zesco have been playing catch-up all season and for the first time in years have note even tasted top spot at any time this season.
They are in action this Saturday when they host one of three teams to have led the log, Buildcon, at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.
The match against fifth placed Buildcon comes less than three days after Zesco played another Ndola derby at the same venue against Forest Rangers whom they beat 1-0.
“I think we need to consolidate our position on the log and run away from the team following us so the games that are coming ahead of us are very crucial and important,” Numba said.
Zesco are three points ahead of perennial contenders Green Eagles who frustrated them on March 24 away in Choma where they finished 0-0.
“We have always emphasized to the players that need we have to fight very hard because every team wants to beat us,” Numba said.
“So for us to beat these teams we have to be at our best. I think we still have a bit of hope. Five games are enough and all we need is to win our games.
“We should not look at Red Arrows but win our games.”
Meanwhile, Arrows also have a huge derby test on the same afternoon when they host Zanaco at Nkoloma Stadium.
Two more wins should they beat Zanaco would be enough for them to end the contest.
FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 30
09/04/2022
Konkola Blades-Kafue Celtic
Kabwe Warriors-Nkwazi
Zesco United-Buildcon
Kansanshi Dynamos-Forest
Rangers
Chambishi-Lusaka Dynamos
13h00:Green Buffaloes-Green
Eagles
15h00:Red Arrows-Zanaco
10/04/2022
13h00:Indeni-Power Dynamos
15h00:Nkana-Prison Leopards